Four in five shoppers have second thoughts about buying new

A survey out today from the British Heart Foundation reveals four in five Brits now shop second hand every month

A new generation of mindful shoppers who ‘Re-use, Reduce, and Recycle, is becoming more cost savvy and environmentally conscious, with three in 10 shoppers choosing pre-loved every week.

The results of the new survey commissioned by the charity retailer which has 680 shops across the UK selling around 25 million donated items, found 42 per cent of shoppers now look to see if they can buy something second hand before buying it new, with more than a third (38%) choosing to wait for a second hand find rather than splashing out on buying an item new.

On average, consumers surveyed shop second hand four times per month.

The cost of living (57%) and sustainability (32%) remain the primary reason for most people shopping second hand, but the hunt for dupes of more expensive high street brands is now driving 22 per cent of people to seek out pre-loved.

Furniture and homeware are top of the shopping list for 47 per cent of second-hand shoppers in the UK, compared to 37 per cent who are most likely to buy clothes and 15 per cent searching for children's toys.

Further findings show that 45 per cent of people in the UK have had to delay buying furniture they need as they could not afford it.

Of the 4,550 people surveyed by Censuswide, most estimate they have at least five pieces of second-hand furniture and six pieces homeware items in their house, with more than one in three (35%) planning to buy pre-loved furniture this year.

Gen Z surveyed have the highest number of second hand furniture items in their houses, on average eight items, more than double that of Baby Boomers and Silent Generation respondents who have on average three pieces each.

The findings kick off the month of Reuse Revolution - a BHF campaign raising awareness of the benefits of shopping and donating – preventing good quality items from ending up in landfill, saving consumers money and helping to fund lifesaving research.

The charity retailer further revealed how thrifty shopping habits vary across the nation with sales figures from its 680 charity stores showing Edinburgh shoppers buy the most pre-loved beds, Bristol is best for comics, Hove tops the kid’s book chart and Weston-Super-Mare shoppers buy the most washing machines. The data also shows in Southampton it’s shoes, retro records in Stockport outsell anywhere else in the UK and romantics in East Kilbride buy the most Mills and Boon novels!

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“We at the British Heart Foundation love that we’re becoming a nation of pre-loved, savvy shoppers, and we’re not surprised! We know our customers love shopping in our stores, and online, and no matter what your shopping habit - whether you’re buying a lamp in Liverpool, a bed in Birmingham, or doing a whole home makeover in Manchester, you can visit your local British Heart Foundation shop, or browse our online stores, to pick-up some unique bargains.

“This month we are asking the public to join the Reuse Revolution and shop, upcycle or donate second hand furniture, homeware, clothes and toys while helping to raise funds for life saving heart research.”

In a year, the BHF saves over 54,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste, including 186,000 sofas and armchairs.