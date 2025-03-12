From sake sets to Dubai chocolates and cat crochet kits - celebrate mum’s uniqueness without breaking bank

OnBuy's round up of mother's gifts

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, many are looking for the perfect way to show their appreciation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with the pressure to find the ideal gift, it can be difficult to know where to start – especially when trying to stay within a budget.

Fortunately, OnBuy allows shoppers to show gratitude to mums on March 30 while being mindful of their budget as the UK’s largest online marketplace offers its 6 million customers instant cashback on every purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform hosts millions of products, ensuring there is something for every mother, no matter her interests. Whether it’s beauty, tech, homeware, or something unique, shoppers are sure to find a gift that suits their budget and needs.

OnBuy has rounded up the best gifts for whatever your mum is into:

The Foodie Mum

Double basket airfryer - WAS: £71.99. NOW with Cashback: £68.39.

Based on 5% cashback.

Sake set - WAS: £27.94. NOW with Cashback: £26.54.

Based on 5% cashback.

Salts of the Earth - WAS: £29.75. NOW with Cashback: £29.45.

Based on 1% cashback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowdonia cheese & crackers hamper - WAS: £22.85. NOW with Cashback: £22.62.

Based on 1% cashback.

Dubai chocolate truffles - WAS: £20.00. NOW with Cashback: £19.80.

Based on 1% cashback.

The Glam Mum

Charlotte Tilbury Magic & Science Gift Set - WAS: £29.99. NOW with Cashback: £59.99.

Based on 1% cashback.

OPI Always Bare for You gift set - WAS: £19.95. NOW with Cashback: £19.45.

Based on 1% cashback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 - WAS: £25.89. NOW with Cashback: £25.63.

Based on 1% cashback.

Huda Beauty Haze Obsessions - WAS: £29.99. NOW with Cashback: £29.69.

Based on 1% cashback.

The Active Mum

Folding walking pad- WAS: £158.99. NOW with Cashback: £155.02.

Based on 2.5% cashback.

Yoga Mad deluxe kit bag - WAS: £25.33. NOW with Cashback: £24.70.

Based on 2.5% cashback.

FitBit Smartwatch - WAS: £57.49. NOW with Cashback: £56.92.

Based on 1% cashback.

The Crafty Mum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felt Cat starter kit - WAS: £33.54. NOW with Cashback: £32.70.

Based on 2.5% cashback.

Crotchet beginner kit - WAS: £26.82 NOW with Cashback: £26.15.

Based on 2.5% cashback.

Scrapbook kit - WAS: £11.99. NOW with Cashback: £11.69.

Based on 2.5% cashback.

Rosie Fitzgerald, Head of Brand at OnBuy, said: “Mother’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate and show appreciation for all mums. However, we understand that budgets can vary, and we want to make it easier for people to give thoughtful gifts without overspending. With millions of products available on our platform, OnBuy offers endless options. Plus, while shoppers give back to their mums, OnBuy gives back to you with instant cashback on every purchase.”

*All product prices and availability correct at time of issue.