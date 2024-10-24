Gen Z to drive UK high street revival by 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK's high-street could see a resurgence in 2025, spurred on by a new generation of younger, tech-savvy consumers.

According to research from Lightspeed Commerce Inc., nearly 80% of Brits currently shop in physical stores, with a significant portion of shoppers—particularly from Generation Z—planning to increase their visits next year.

The study identifies emerging trends that are shaping the future of retail, with Gen Z leading the charge. Almost a quarter of this age group has increased their spending compared to last year, with 28% making more impulsive purchases thanks to the influence of social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Over 30% of Gen Z shoppers say they often see a product online and then visit a store to purchase it.

Another factor contributing to the evolving high-street experience is the increasing role of artificial intelligence in retail. Over one-third of shoppers are open to AI-powered tools, with many seeking personalized discounts and promotions. Other innovations, such as self-checkouts and virtual fitting rooms, are also attracting tech-savvy consumers.

Sustainability and cost-effectiveness are becoming important drivers for shoppers under 45, with a growing trend toward second-hand and refurbished items. The study shows that nearly a quarter of consumers are opting for preloved goods, reflecting concerns over environmental impact and opposition to fast fashion.

Additionally, 70% of shoppers identify themselves as "deals seekers," actively pursuing discounts, offers, and promotions. This cost-conscious mindset is further shaping consumer habits on the high street.

Liam Crooks, Managing Director of EMEA at Lightspeed, believes these insights offer hope for retailers. "It's encouraging to see that people are not only planning to shop in-store next year but are also excited by the possibilities that AI and personalized shopping experiences can bring," he said.

As the UK retail landscape evolves, adapting to the needs of younger, socially driven, and tech-enabled consumers could be key to revitalizing the high-street in 2025.