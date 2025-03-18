Get ready to shop with Amazon Spring Deal Days

Amazon Spring Deal Days

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Today, Amazon announces its Amazon Spring Deal Days, live from 00:00am GMT on Tuesday, March 25 until 23:59pm GMT on Monday, March 31 at amazon.co.uk/springdealdays, offering big savings of up to 45% off. Customers can find hundreds of thousands of deals across a range of categories including brands such as Shark, adidas, Ninja, and Philips.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent research reveals that shoppers in the UK are looking for bargains during Spring, and three in four (75%) Brits actively wait for deals events to buy the products they want. Over half (54%) of shoppers are more likely to be penny-pinching at this time than last year.

The research also reveals that 80% of savvy online shoppers will be looking for everyday items including clothing and footwear (46%), beauty and wellness products (21%) and outdoor or sports equipment (13%).

Take advantage of early deals from today:

Amazon Devices: Take advantage of offers on a selection of Amazon Devices, including Echo, Kindle, Ring, Blink, Fire TV, and eero.

Take advantage of offers on a selection of Amazon Devices, including Echo, Kindle, Ring, Blink, Fire TV, and eero. Private Brands: Up to 30% discount on Amazon Private Brands including Amazon Basics and Amazon essentials.

Up to 30% discount on Amazon Private Brands including Amazon Basics and Amazon essentials. Amazon Resale: Amazon customers can get 20% off a selection of quality used, returned or open-box products from Amazon Resale. The discount will be deducted automatically at checkout after selecting the delivery address. T&C’s apply.

Finding the right deal for you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can head to amazon.co.uk/springdealdays from today for top tips on finding the right deals for their interests including:

Watch A Deal: This is the easiest way to preview, track and shop those limited time Lightning Deals while at home or on-the-go, with alerts on site as well as in the Amazon app.

This is the easiest way to preview, track and shop those limited time Lightning Deals while at home or on-the-go, with alerts on site as well as in the Amazon app. Deal Alerts: Shoppers can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications for recently searched and viewed items onsite and in the app. All you have to do is visit the Amazon Spring Deal Days event page on the Amazon Shopping app between now and Amazon Spring Deal Days to create deal alerts and receive push notifications during the event.

Shoppers can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications for recently searched and viewed items onsite and in the app. All you have to do is visit the Amazon Spring Deal Days event page on the Amazon Shopping app between now and Amazon Spring Deal Days to create deal alerts and receive push notifications during the event. Wish List: Add items to your Wish List and receive notifications if your top picks are included in an Amazon Spring Deal Days deal.

Add items to your Wish List and receive notifications if your top picks are included in an Amazon Spring Deal Days deal. Find personalised deals: Amazon makes it easy for customers to find deals they’re interested in with personalised recommendations. This Spring season, customers can see customised deals lists including “recommended deals for you”, “deals related to your lists”, “4+ star deals for you” and “deals related to items in your cart”.

Amazon makes it easy for customers to find deals they’re interested in with personalised recommendations. This Spring season, customers can see customised deals lists including “recommended deals for you”, “deals related to your lists”, “4+ star deals for you” and “deals related to items in your cart”. WOW! Deals: Products from top brands, with new deals dropping every day throughout the event across categories including electronics, kitchen, home, and more.

Fast and free delivery with Amazon Prime

All Amazon customers can shop for deals this Amazon Spring Deal Days, and Prime members will enjoy access to exclusive discounts. Prime members in the UK receive fast, free One-Day Delivery on millions of items across all categories, with Same-Day Delivery available on over a million items in more than 80 towns and cities across the UK (minimum order values apply). You can also select free delivery to Amazon Lockers or Counters, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.

To find out more about Amazon Spring Deal Days go to amazon.co.uk/springdealdays