Hair loss: Experts reveal five ways to cover a bald spot

Hair loss can be alarming, with adults shedding between 50 and 100 strands of hair daily on average. Although it is a normal part of aging or simply a natural process of being human, if you’re looking to boost your confidence, there are ways to achieve the appearance of a fuller head of hair.

With the summer season in full swing, added stress and seasonal changes might lead to more noticeable hair loss than usual.

The Hair Transplant Clinic Vera Clinic shares practical tips to cover bald spots in summer that will help boost your confidence in the hotter months of the year.

1. Hair Loss Concealer

Makeup for your hair! There are three main types of hair loss concealers to consider, depending on your preference:

Fibers

The most popular option, fibers are a convincing choice for many people. These products use natural or chemically derived fibers to make hair appear thicker.

Powders

Similar to face powder, you match the product to your hair color, and it’s easy to apply. However, if people get too close, powder may be more noticeable, so it’s best suited for covering small patches of hair loss.

Liquid

Typically available as sprays, liquid concealers use dyes and other chemicals to temporarily stain a bald spot to match the surrounding hair. This is the quickest option if you’re in a rush!

As with most concealers, these products provide only a temporary cosmetic solution, as they won’t address the underlying causes of hair loss.

However, they’re a convenient and effective option for occasions when you want a quick fix.

2. New Hairstyle

Barbers and hairdressers are highly skilled at creating hairstyles that cleverly disguise bald spots while ensuring you get a cut that suits your preferences. Some examples include:

Curls and waves add volume, creating the illusion of thicker, fuller hair.

Short layers and choppy textures in certain haircuts can make thin hair appear denser.

If you’re open to bold changes, lighter hair colors can help make bald spots less noticeable.

A professional stylist can guide you in selecting a hairstyle that complements your features while camouflaging any areas of concern.

3. Wigs

When many people think of wigs, they may picture poorly made synthetic party wigs, but modern options are far more advanced. Today, you can find incredibly realistic-looking wigs that no one will suspect aren’t your natural hair and are much more comfortable against your scalp, especially in the heat.

If you prefer not to wear a full wig, you can opt for bald spot patch wigs or toupees, which blend seamlessly with your natural hair. These are a great option for those who only need partial coverage.

Here are some key differences between synthetic and real-hair wigs:

Synthetic Wigs:

Last 6 to 9 months

Easier to maintain than real-hair wigs

May feel itchy and hot

Cost less than real-hair wigs

Real-Hair Wigs:

Last 3 to 4 years

More challenging to care for than synthetic wigs

Look more natural

Are more expensive than synthetic wigs

4. Hats/hair accessories

This is certainly a more temporary solution, but during the summer, hats and accessories can be a stylish and fun way to conceal bald spots.

Not only will they make you feel more confident, but hats are a highly effective form of sun protection that benefits both your skin and hair. It creates a direct barrier between your scalp and UV exposure to avoid burns, flaking, and long-term damage.

5. Cosmetic procedures

For those seeking a more long-term solution to hair loss, several cosmetic procedures may be worth considering.

These procedures are only effective for certain types of hair loss, so it’s essential to consult a dermatologist before proceeding.

Microneedling

A device with tiny needles creates small punctures in the skin, stimulating the body’s healing response and promoting the production of proteins that encourage hair growth.

Dermarolling

Similar to microneedling, a derma roller is an at-home tool that can help stimulate hair regrowth.

Hair Transplants

A hair transplant involves surgically moving hair from one part of your scalp to areas with thinning or no hair. While this is a more permanent solution, it requires greater commitment.

Hair Tattoos

This procedure, also known as scalp micropigmentation, involves tattooing tiny dots on the scalp to mimic the appearance of hair follicles. While long-lasting, hair tattoos require ongoing maintenance.

A spokesperson from Hair Transplant Clinic Vera Clinic has commented: “There’s no reason to feel embarrassed or self-conscious about hair loss, as everyone experiences it to some degree during their lifetime.

“However, it’s helpful to know the options available if you’re looking to switch up your look after hair loss.

“Ultimately, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for hair loss. An individualized approach that considers the severity of the bald spot, the person’s lifestyle, and their comfort level with various treatments is key.”