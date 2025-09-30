I’m a fashion expert: here’s how influencers like Hailey Bieber are inspiring golf fashion

Women's golfer

Golf fashion is getting an upgrade - and it’s thanks to Gen Z style icons like Hailey Bieber.

The laid-back, sporty aesthetic popularised by Instagram and TikTok stars has meant that items like capris, the stylish mid-calf trousers, have made their way onto the fairways.

Analysis of Google data has revealed that searches for ‘Golf capri’ have jumped by an overwhelming 359% in the past month alone*, says the UK’s leading golf retailer American Golf.

Following in the footsteps of high profile fashion stars, UK pros such as Charlie Hull are now serving varsity-inspired looks on the course helping drive golf’s fashion revolution on Instagram and TikTok.

Roisin Butroyd, Ladies Category Manager at American Golf,explains: “Capris, flared leggings and streetwear-style pieces are becoming must-have items, leaving behind the traditional look that used to be associated with golf.

“Brands like Adidas, Ted Baker, Stromberg and J.Linderberg are driving a shift towards versatile, fashion-forward pieces that work both on and off the course - and Gen Z golfers are willing to invest in more premium pieces to nail the look.

“At American Golf, we’re expanding our ranges to reflect this shift and developing new lines that resonate with younger players - showing that golf isn’t just for the traditional crowd and helping to widen the sport’s appeal to a new generation.

To ensure women’s apparel keeps pace with the latest fashion trends, American Golf is calling on fashionable golfers to design the next Stromberg women’s polo.

The winner will enjoy an exclusive day at the London design studio this November, working alongside the Stromberg team to bring their vision to life, followed by lunch with the designers - plus tickets to next year’s Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club.

The competition is open until 9th October - applicants simply need to visit the competition landing page, say why they want to win and what design they would create if they did.

Funds raised from the sale of the Women’s Polo towards Women In Sport, a vital organisation aiming to create lasting positive change for women and girls in sport and society.

Sarah Bellew, Head of Communications and Engagement at Women in Sport says: “Despite huge progress in women’s sport, girls are still being left behind - only 45% of girls meet recommended activity levels in England, and in team sport, there remains a 24% gender gap.

“Continuous improvement needs to be present in every aspect of the industry - and apparel is no exception. Brands need to be creating sportswear that enables women and girls to experience the joy of sport, rather than having to worry about uncomfortable and ill-fitting kit.

“This competition is a fantastic example of how American Golf is not only encouraging interest in the game but supporting a cause that is helping build a future where every woman and girl feels she belongs in sport."