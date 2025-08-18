Inside MINISO’s new giant Amsterdam store aimed at Europe’s Gen Z shoppers

The store is said to have "multiple immersive experiences".

MINISO threw open the doors to its first flagship store in Amsterdam this weekend, marking what the brand describes as a “major step in its expanding presence” across Europe.

The Chinese retailer sells a range of toys and plushies, stationery and trending beauty essentials in what it describes as an “immersive” shopping environment.

Founded in 2013, it has more than 7,000 stores in more than 100 countries, including 40 locations in the UK.

Several hundred people reportedly queued for hours last week to attend the opening of a new MINISO shop in Telford, England.

Crowds gather outside MINISO's new Amsterdam flagship store during its grand opening weekend.

The opening of its latest store on Nieuwendijk Street, one of Amsterdam’s oldest and busiest pedestrian shopping streets and just steps from Dam Square and Amsterdam Central Station, is part of a major expansion programme worldwide.

According to MINISO, the 1,000 square metre, three-storey property is packed with more than 4,000 SKUs including toys, blind boxes, mini collectibles, and lifestyle accessories.

It has been “tailored for trend-savvy shoppers looking for the latest in creative, fun, and highly engaging products”, the firm said in a statement.

Products on sale include those that have “taken Gen Z and young adult shoppers by storm around the world with their fun emotional appeal and cultural relevance”, it added.

A large Stitch-themed figure stands near the storefront, while multiple immersive IP-themed zones, including Sanrio, Disney, Harry Potter, BT21, Care Bear, Minecraft and the newly launched One Piece collection, occupy over 90% of the store space.

Highlights of the opening included a “lively dance performance” and a parade at Dam Square and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“These events generated a joyful buzz, positioning the store as a must-visit new landmark in the city,” the firm said.

MINISO said: “The new Amsterdam flagship store adds to MINISO’s growing retail footprint across the Netherlands, including locations in key cities like Rotterdam, Utrecht, and Almere, as the brand continues its steady expansion across the market.

“With current trends like collectible toys and anime culture continuing to rise in popularity among younger consumers, MINISO is well-positioned to respond quickly to market demands by bringing more stylish, fun, and functional products to the Dutch market.

“The launch of this flagship store marks a fresh upgrade for MINISO as gets set to introduce more high-quality products and revamped store concepts to the Netherlands and other markets across Europe.”