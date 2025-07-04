Keep you dog refreshed this heatwave with a new variety of doggie ice cream from award-winning Doggy Doggy Yum Yum

Doggy Doggy Yum Yum varieties

If you are looking to keep your dog refreshed this summer then look no further than a delicious new variety of Doggy Doggy Yum Yum frozen treat from award-winning Dorset-based gelato ice cream makers Baboo Gelato.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baboo Gelato was started by husband and wife team, Sam and Annie Hanbury after they moved to Bridport, Dorset in 2012 and purchased a house with an overflowing garden and orchard. Inspired by their fruit, Annie went to Bologna to train as a professional gelatiere, before setting up a small artisanal manufacturing kitchen. They opened their first kiosk in West Bay Dorset and were overwhelmed by the wonderful response from the community. Local restaurants and pubs then wanted their product; other kiosks wanted to rebrand to carry Baboo Gelato and shops wanted them to make ice cream in tubs. They have now added kiosks in Lyme Regis, Weymouth and Swanage. The passion for the business lies in their use of quality ingredients, sourced locally where possible and not using flavourings, colours or pastes in the manufacture of their ice cream.

A few years ago, Baboo Gelato following demand from their customers set about developing a frozen treat for dogs which like their gelato, has gone on to win numerous awards including a Silver PetQuip Award for Sustainability in 2022, the Pedigree Wholesale Award, New Pet Product of the Year 2022 and more recently winning the Best Pet Treat of the Year at the Pet Industry Federation Awards 2024. As well as leading pet shops, the treat is also stocked by a long list of dog friendly cafes, restaurants, hotels, tourist attractions and pubs. Doggy Doggy Yum Yum is now manufactured in-house in new purpose-built premises at the company’s Dorset base near Rampisham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new variety of Doggy Doggy Yum Yum is Apple and Blueberry and is made from coconut milk instead of dairy so it is kinder to dogs’ tummies, includes organic agave syrup rather than refined sugars and uses vegetable fibre as a stabiliser which avoids any ultra processed food emulsifiers or stabilisers being used in the product. Given as an occasional treat after a long walk in the countryside, the park or on the beach this tasty treat is perfect way to reward your dog. 5p from every tub sold of Doggy Doggy Yum Yum is also donated to the Dogs for Good charity who train and provide assistance dogs for people that need them.

Doggy Doggy Yum Yum's other variety is Peanut Butter and Banana. Made with 100% peanut butter (with no xylitol) and bananas which dogs find hard to resist, this frozen treat uses coconut milk.nstead of dairy. This winning recipe also includes organic agave syrup (rather than refined sugars), Keepers Mix® Sensitive (0.25%) from herbal pet supplement company Dorwest and vegetable fibre. This variety of Doggy Doggy Yum Yum also contains no artificial flavourings, colours, refined sugars or any ‘ultra processed food’ emulsifiers or stabilisers which the manufacturers are extremely proud of and is something that other dog ice cream manufacturers have not achieved.

Doggy Doggy Yum Yum is available to buy from all good pet shops across the UK and cafes, restaurants, pubs and grocery stores in selected parts of England and South Wales.

For further information visit: www.doggydoggyyumyum.com