Loved-up Brits will spend £50 on gifts and cards this year

It’s often said you can’t put a price on love but new research from money-saving experts MyVoucherCodes.co.uk has found that the average spend for Brits this Valentine’s Day will be £50.07.

It’s the men who come out tops for splashing the cash with an average spend of £55.61 compared to women at £43.45. It’s those aged 25 to 34 who spend the most with an average of £56.29, followed closely by those aged 35 to 44 at £56.29. However, those aged 65 and over will spend an average of £35.73.

Half of those questioned (51%) will definitely be buying a card or gift this year but one in 10 say they will be opting for a homemade pressie this Valentine’s.

When it comes to receiving gifts, a meal out is the most coveted choice with 27% of respondents hoping for a restaurant date, followed by a quarter of people (25%) who like to receive chocolates, 22% choosing flowers and 21% are hoping for a night away.

However, not everyone wants to be showered with gifts this Valentine’s Day with one in five people saying they don’t want to receive anything at all.

The survey quizzed 2,000 Brits on how much they will be spending on loved ones this year.

Shopping expert Sarah-Jane Outten said: “The research shows that love is still very much in the air with people spending an average of £50.10 on their partners. After the cost of Christmas, Valentine’s Day could be seen as an expense too far when our purses are already at full stretch, but it seems people still want to treat their special loved ones with a gift.

“It’s really interesting to see that one in ten Brits will be opting for a homemade gift or card this Valentine’s Day too – it can help you save a bit of money but also add a nice personal touch to let your loved ones know you care.”

Sarah-Jane and the team at MyVoucherCodes have put together their top tips for those who need some handmade inspiration:

How to have a homemade Valentine’s Day

Personalised Gifts:

· Customised Photo Album: Create a scrapbook or photo album with your favourite memories together – whether that’s photos from holidays or birthdays, it’s a personal touch.

· Handmade Card: Write a heartfelt message or poem inside a beautifully decorated card.

· Memory Jar: Fill a jar with handwritten notes about why you love them or your favourite shared moments.

Food and Treats:

· Homemade Chocolates: Make chocolates in heart-shaped moulds.

· Baked Goods: Bake cookies, cupcakes, or a cake with a Valentine’s Day theme.

· DIY Dinner Date: Cook their favourite meal as a surprise – it is far cheaper than a restaurant and you’ve put the effort in to cook (just don’t forget to do the washing-up too)!

Thoughtful Keepsakes:

· Custom Playlist: Curate a playlist of songs that remind you of them.

· Framed Quote: Write and frame a quote that holds special meaning for your relationship.

· Love Coupons: Design a booklet of “coupons” offering things like a free massage, a movie night, or breakfast in bed.

Sarah-Jane added: “Whether you are looking for a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day or some supplies for a handmade Valentine’s, MyVoucherCodes have a myriad of ways to save this February, from deals on flowers to meals out, and everything in between. So, whether you are looking to spoil that special person in your life, or just want to spend some time with your mates and have a Galentine’s Day instead, pop over to MyVoucherCodes to grab some money off deals.”