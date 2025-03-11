'Menopause face cream': Can you hit pause on hormonal skin aging?

OestraRX is available via prescription skincare service, delivered to your door after an online consultation.

A new ‘menopause face cream’ claims to restore skin elasticity, improve hydration, and boost collagen levels.

OestraRX is a prescription-strength, oestrogen-based skincare formulation designed to counteract the often-overlooked impact of hormonal ageing on facial skin. The NEW, daily use, cream is clinically proven to counteract the effects of ageing.

With up to 30% of dermal collagen lost within the first five years of menopause, skin can become thinner, drier, and less resilient. OestraRX is a targeted treatment to restore facial elasticity, refine pores and combat dryness and dullness.

Specifically developed for women 40+, OestraRX provides essential support for skin experiencing hormonal shifts. The active ingredient is topical oestriol, a bioidentical form of oestrogen. This ingredient helps replenish declining oestrogen levels in the skin during perimenopause and menopause, stimulating collagen production and improving elasticity.

The formulation also contains Hyaluronic acid to deliver deep hydration to help plump and smooth the skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines, Vitamin C to brighten the complexion, as well as Vitamin A to promote skin renewal. Together, these clinically-backed ingredients restore skin health, enhance radiance, and support the skin’s natural repair processes.

Uncouth founder, dermatologist Dr. Emma Horton explains why the skincare brand has brought the treatment to UK shores;

Dr Emma says “At Uncouth we want women to look and feel their best. Women can often see or feel a marked shift in their skin as hormones adjust to menopause. Women in America have already been enjoying the anti-aging benefits of oestrogen in prescription skincare treatments, so we were keen to let women in the UK access these benefits too.

Dr Emma continues: “Oestra RX is a prescription treatment that contains oestriol. Oestriol is one of the three naturally occurring forms of oestrogen in the body and is the milder form. All our treatments require an online medical consultation so we can ensure we are providing you with the best and most targeted solution to suit your skin’s needs.”

OestraRX should be used after cleansing, where it should be gently massaged onto affected areas of your face once per day (morning or evening). With consistent use, visible improvements can typically be seen within 12 weeks.

OestraRX is available at Uncouth.co.uk via its prescription skincare service, that delivers to your door. Each 30ml bottle provides approximately a two-month supply, and costs £120.