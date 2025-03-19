Mother's Day Gifts! Brand new STIGA manual gardening tools
Each of the new range of hand tools would make an ideal gift for Mothering Sunday, and HOT OFF THE PRESS are two of these nifty little garden helpers, the Bypass Pruning Shears and Anvil Pruning Shears...sheer brilliance!
All of this range have a bright yellow finish which makes them easy to find in dense foliage, while the protective cover allows for safe and convenient storage.
Experience the perfect combination of precision and comfort with these high-quality bypass pruning shears. Crafted for gardeners who value efficiency and durability, they feature a razor-sharp Japanese carbon steel blade that smoothly cuts fresh branches up to 24 mm thick. The Teflon non-stick coating prevents resin build-up, ensuring a seamless cutting experience.
Designed with an ergonomic, non-slip handle, these shears provide excellent grip and reduce hand fatigue, making them ideal for pruning roses, hedges, shrubs, and delicate branches.
RRP £14.99
Every mum should experience the perfect balance of precision and durability with this super cool tool. Designed for gardeners, landscapers, and professionals, these shears efficiently prune dry, dead branches from fruit trees, vineyards, and shrubs with ease.
Featuring a high-quality Japanese carbon steel blade with a Teflon non-stick coating, they ensure smooth, clean cuts while resisting sap and debris build-up. The ergonomic, extra-grip handle provides exceptional control and comfort, reducing hand fatigue during extended use.
RRP £14.99
With STIGA's brand new manual shears, every pruning job is efficient and effortless!
Go on ... treat your mum online at www.stiga.com/uk