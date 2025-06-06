Nintendo Switch OLED sees huge price drop as Amazon, EE and even SHEIN beaten out

Neon Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been released worldwide with gamers queuing up through the night to get their hands on the new console.

However, with the Switch 2 setting fans back almost £400, attentions have turned to previously sought after models as the prices drop rapidly.

The Neon Nintendo Switch OLED is available to buy for £207.60 via OnBuy, and you’ll receive £10.38 instant cashback on top – meaning you’ll only pay £197.22 overall.

That’s a drop of more than £59 when compared with SHEIN – a platform priding itself on rock bottom prices. The price beats the cheapest price available on Amazon for the same model console by more than £45 and is more than £100 cheaper than tech giant EE and world-renowned toy shop Hamleys where the product is listed at £299 and £309.99 respectively.

The Switch OLED has been rated one of the best gaming handhelds for the last couple of years, and for good reason. The OLED display improves colour contrast and contributes to a much longer battery life, the older generation console is also lighter than the Switch 2 and certainly gives you more bang for your buck.

With Father’s Day around the corner and summer holidays fast approaching, this could be the ideal time to capitalise on a new gaming set up.

Available to buy here at OnBuy, at £197.22* including the £10.38 instant cashback.

*subject to availability