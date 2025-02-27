Notebook sales surge as Gen Z embraces 'manifesting'
Retailer Ryman has revealed a 20% year-on-year increase in notebook sales, as younger generations turn to journaling, manifesting and astrology to shape their futures.
A nationwide survey, conducted by Ryman, revealed that over half (51%) of Gen Z believe that writing down their goals and dreams will help them come true, embracing the art of manifestation.
Meanwhile, interest in astrology has surged, with a third (33%) admitting they are more invested in star signs and horoscopes than they were two years ago.
The resurgence of notebooks aligns with a broader cultural trend, in a fast-paced digital world, Gen Z is seeking mindfulness, self-reflection and creative expression through journaling.
Whether via gratitude lists or daily affirmations, putting pen to paper is proving to be a powerful tool for those looking to document their dreams and track their moods.
Chloe Danskin, Head of Marketing at Ryman, said: “It’s fascinating to see how younger generations are rediscovering the joy of handwriting. Our research shows that for Gen Z, notebooks aren’t just stationery, they’re a tool to focus, reflect and manifest their aspirations.
“In a world dominated by screens, it’s clear that the power of pen and paper is stronger than ever!”
