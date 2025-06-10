The best golf themed Father’s Day gifts for under £30 - Perfect for last-minute shoppers

Looking for great budget golf gifts for Father's Day? Win him over with these presents that are perfectly suited to his interests - and your budget

Father’s Day is fast approaching, but don’t worry if you’ve left it late this year, these easy budget-friendly finds are perfect for golf-loving dads and will arrive in time to make his day.

With summer plans in full swing, it’s easy for Father’s Day to sneak up on you. But if your dad’s happiest on the driving range or perfecting his short game at the local course, we’ve rounded up the ideal gifts to suit his passion, all under £30.

Whether you’re choosing a gift for your own dad, shopping on behalf of the kids, or looking for something special for grandad, this selection from National Club Golfer offers thoughtful ideas that won’t break the bank.

From practical must-haves to fun on-course accessories, this curated list has something for every golfer, whether he’s a seasoned club member, a weekend player, or an armchair enthusiast.

Make this Father’s Day one to remember with a gift that suits his love of the game, order now to ensure it arrives in time.

When is Father's Day in the UK?

Father's Day lands on the third Sunday of June in the UK. This year it falls on Sunday 15th June 2025.

Best Father's Day gifts for 2025 (under £30)

Callaway Supersoft Father’s Day Grillmaster Golf Balls (£29)

Your favorite golf ball just got better. The new Supersoft is designed for increased ball speed with exceptional soft feel, control, and spin from tee-to-green. Callaway have advanced the cover, core, and construction to make the best Supersoft you’ve ever played.

Now available in our 2025 limited edition Grillmaster design – the perfect Father’s Day golf ball present for the golf loving Dad.

View the deal at Callaway or Amazon

Titleist Players Men’s Golf Glove (£25)

The Titleist Players Golf Glove is engineered for superior feel and exceptional grip, making it a favorite among golfers seeking precision and control.

Crafted from premium leather and featuring a sleek design, this glove ensures comfort and durability round after round, enhancing overall performance on the course.

View the deal at Titleist

GolfAddictamol Sweets (£6.60)

GolfAddictamol sweets offer a delightful blend of flavors that cater to golf enthusiasts looking to satisfy their sweet tooth on and off the course.

These fun, golf-themed treats not only provide a tasty pick-me-up but also could provide a pick-me-up when the round is not going so well!

View the deal at Amazon

Shanker Golf Driver Headcover – Beer Can Shaped Funny Driver Covers (£29.99)

The Shanker Golf Driver Headcovers, styled like classic beer cans, adds a humorous twist to your golf gear while effectively protecting your driver.

Crafted from high-quality materials, this funny cover not only showcases your playful personality but also ensures your club stays safe and secure on the course.

View the deal at Amazon

Motocaddy Deluxe Trolley Mittens (£29.99)

This has to be one of the simplest yet greatest winter golf accessories. Say goodbye to cold hands whilst holding your golf trolley with these Motocaddy mittens.

They easily attach to your trolley handles to keep your hands warm while steering your clubs around the course. There is a small opening to allow your thumbs out so you can control the speed of the trolley and stop and start the power.

They have a really thick fleece lining, which makes these exceptionally warm. There is also added room at the ends to add hand warmers should that be required.

If you do decide to carry some days, these can still be used without the trolley, but both hands are attached together.

View the deal at American Golf or Motocaddy

Ogio Thin Can Cooler (£29.99)

The Ogio Thin Can Cooler is designed for optimal insulation, keeping your favorite beverages cold while maintaining a sleek and lightweight profile.

Its stylish, durable exterior and easy-to-grip design make it a perfect companion for golf, outdoor adventures, picnics, or casual gatherings.

View the deal at Amazon

MacWet® Original Micromesh Golf Rain Gloves (£30)

As any golfer knows, the perfect touch and feel is critical to your game. The MacWet original micromesh golf gloves are game-changers for delivering grip.

With these lightweight rain golf gloves, the unique Aquatec ultrafine fabric increases its grip strength when it absorbs water whilst not compromising feel – so they really are all grip, no slip!

View the deal at MacWet

Titleist Performance Snood (£18.73)

Comfort in all conditions – perfect for when the temperature drops, this neck warmer is designed with a fleece lining and moisture-wicking technology to help keep you warm and dry out on the course.

View the deal at Amazon

FootJoy Deluxe Shoe Bag (£29.95)

The FootJoy Deluxe Shoe Bag is an essential accessory for golfers, designed to keep your shoes organized and protected during travel.

Made from durable materials with a padded interior, it features ample storage space and ventilation to maintain your footwear’s freshness and shape.

View the deal at Amazon or FootJoy

Longridge Golfer’s Wash Bag (£19.49)

The Longridge Golfers Wash Bag is a practical accessory designed to keep golfers organized while on the go, featuring multiple compartments for toiletries and personal items.

Its durable design and compact size make it an ideal companion for both on-course outings and travel, ensuring that essentials are always within reach.

View the deal at Amazon

Stuburt 66″ Double Canopy Umbrella (£24.99)

This 66” umbrella from Stuburt is on the large size, which means more protection but increased weight.

It has the now standard double canopy design to reduce the risk of it blowing inside out. There is a choice of four smart colours of colour co-ordination with the rest of your equipment is your thing.

The construction is robust – I particularly liked the comfortable handle and the ease of opening via a quick release push button. A double velcro fastening helps you fold up tidily and there’s also a protective sleeve to stop it flapping around. As with most Stuburt gear, it represents good value and comes recommended.

View the deal at Amazon

Skins Golf Towels (£24.99)

It’s time to say goodbye to the plain old boring gear that has flooded the game and introduce yourself to something truly unique.

Microfiber Golf towels with bold and distinctive design that brings a bit of fun to golf course. Totally unique designs with immense swag that bring life to your golf bag. Time to make a huge upgrade from the plain cotton towel. The towel range currently consists of 16 designs.

You can also purchase gloves, headcovers, ball markers and pitch mark repairers.

View the deal at Skins Golf

Odyssey Putting Gates (£17.99)

The Odyssey Putting Gates come in two different size gates to help you focus on putting accuracy.

View the deal at Amazon

Titleist Tour Performance Mesh Cap (£22.99)

The Titleist Tour Performance Mesh Hat provides the perfect combination of breathable performance materials, a firm mesh back, and an inspired-by-tour look.

View the deal at Clubhouse Golf or Amazon

Golf Club Cleaner Brush (£12.25)

This golf groove cleaner with built in clip and water spray will hang easily on your golf trolley or bag making a handy golf club cleaning brush you’ll have with you on every round.

View the deal at Amazon

Shanker Golf Socks (£9.99)

The Shanker Golf Socks feature a humorous “Angry Golfer” design, making them a perfect funny gift for men who enjoy a good laugh on the green.

Crafted for both comfort and style, these vibrant socks are sure to spark conversations and bring a lighthearted touch to any golf outing.

View the deal at Amazon

Personalised Lucky Golf Underwear (From £20)

A stylish and fun pair of personalised golf underpants with a quirky golf flag motif.

These lucky golf underpants are a really fun item and with an option to personalise them with a name they are also a really meaningful gift.

View the deal at Not On The High Street

Stromberg Tartan and St Andrew’s Slippers (RRP £24.99, now £9.99)

The Stromberg tartan pays homage to Scottish heritage and is often used in traditional garments and accessories.

St Andrew’s golf slippers, inspired by the iconic St Andrew’s Links in Scotland, blend comfort and style, making them a popular choice for golfers seeking to keep their toes warm around the house.

View the deal at American Golf

Football Golf Divot Tools (£22.00)

The perfect stocking filler for those golfing friends or relatives who might support Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd or Man City.

With designs featuring Premier League icons including Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, and Eric Cantona, as well as global superstars Tiger Woods and Lionel Messi, there’s a design for every dad’s taste.

View the deal at Amazon