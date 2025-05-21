Tomatin introduces Double Cask as new retail exclusive single malt whisky

Tomatin's new retail exclusive Double Cask.

Highland distiller Tomatin Distillery has evolved its off-trade portfolio with the release of a new single malt whisky specially created for mainstream retail.

Available now from Tesco and Amazon, Tomatin Double Cask is matured in ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso sherry casks, creating a whisky with an accessible and sought-after fruity and malty flavour profile in the distillery’s signature style – the latest release from the IWSC’s ‘Outstanding Spirits Producer of the Year 2022’.

Bottled at 40% ABV with an RRP of £37, Tomatin Double Cask will be available in 600 Tesco stores throughout the UK.

This exceptional non-age statement single malt whisky presents aromas of vanilla-sweetened baked apples and pears, developing into deeper dark fruit flavours gently balanced with ginger and cinnamon for a sweet and spicy finish.

Presented in a 70cl bottle, Tomatin Double Cask is encased in refreshed outer packaging for the brand, featuring teal blue detailing, which elegantly symbolises the tree rings found in oak – a nod to the distillery’s first-class wood policy and commitment to knowing the history of each cask that passes through its warehouses.

Tomatin Legacy will remain for sale in independent whisky retailers and online nationwide across the UK.

Gordon Hynd, UK sales director at Tomatin, said: “The release of Tomatin Double Cask via our continued retail partnership with Tesco marks an exciting milestone in the development of our supermarket portfolio.

“This is a welcome addition to our range, which has been developed with the supermarket customer’s requirements front of mind – creating a high-quality single malt at an affordable price point. Our refreshed packaging is a nod to the importance of oak in creating our Highland single malt whisky.”

With a proud heritage dating back to the 15th century, Tomatin has been a home for the whisky making team’s dedicated craftsmen and their families since the distillery was established in 1897.

The release of Tomatin’s Double Cask supermarket whisky follows a successful 12 months for the distillery, with Tomatin 18 Year Old securing Double Gold for the third consecutive year at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), elevating it to Platinum status.

Tomatin Double Cask is available from Tesco, priced at £37 RRP for a 70cl bottle. For more information, visit https://tomatin.com.

Tomatin Double Cask tasting notes

Nose: Aromas of vanilla-sweetened baked apples and pears lead.

Palate: Dark fruit flavours, gently balanced with ginger and cinnamon.

Finish: Sweet and spicy.