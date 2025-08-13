Sickday sizzle: A quarter of Brits admit to calling in sick to work for sex

A quarter of Brits admit to calling in sick to work for sex

Forget tea breaks, Brits are taking working from home to a new level. A new survey reveals that 12.5 million UK adults admit to getting intimate during the standard 9am-5pm working day, with almost a third (31%) saying they often find time for intimacy during working hours.

Spontaneity is alive and well, with many Brits going to great lengths to make it happen. A new report has lifted the sheets on our bedroom habits, showing that 12.5 million people admit to calling in sick so they could get intimate with their partner at a moment when they’re both feeling it.

Despite 10pm being officially crowned as the UK’s sexiest time of day, almost a third (31%) admit they often find time for intimacy during work hours. In fact, 44% have considered being late to work and a quarter (26%) calling in sick to seize the moment to slip between the sheets with their partner. Meanwhile, more than one in ten (15%) admit to having unknowingly called their partner for virtual sex whilst they were on a work Zoom call.

However finding the right moment isn’t always easy, nearly half (48%) say they are often in the mood for sex at different times to their partner. This mismatch of desire is compounded for those in long-distance relationships, over half (57%) of these couples citing timing as their top barrier to maintaining intimacy.

These findings form part of LELO’S 2025 Futurist Report exploring the trends shaping the sexual wellness industry and the growing role of technology to help digital intimacy. The report also delves into the generational differences in tech usage and the growing openness around sex facilitated by digital platforms. It revealed that 68% of Millennials and 59% of Gen Z feel comfortable using technology to enhance their sex lives. But this openness isn’t just limited to younger generations, as half (52%) of Gen X and a third (33%) of Baby Boomers feel the same, highlighting a cross-generational shift in attitudes toward sex tech.

Psychosexual Therapist and Sex Expert for sexual wellness brand LELO, Kate Moyle says: “As we see from the Futurist Report, sex tech is playing a huge role for those in long distance relationships, never before have we done more of our communicating and connecting through devices than in-person. Technology offers opportunities to share, connect and experience in simultaneous ways, even if they are countries apart. The physical distance between people doesn't have to diminish their sex lives, adapting how they 'do sex' can still feel just as satisfying and valid, even if it’s not an in-person experience.”