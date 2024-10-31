Sienna Miller and Marks and Spencer new drop lands just in time for the party season

New partywear range from Sienna Miller has landed in stores and online.

It’s the fashion drop we’ve all been waiting for. The new collection from Sienna Miller has landed in stores and online today. It’s a perfect blend of the actress’ signature Boho style and seventies glam rock aesthetic. Exactly what we need for a sparkly festive season.

In the summer, Sienna Miller launched the ultimate Boho-chic clothing line at M&S, with most pieces selling out within hours. Following its success, the 42-year-old actor has released a second collection with the British retailer, comprising 35 partywear designs – arriving in stores just in time for the festive lead-up.

Featuring romantic ruffles (quintessential to Miller’s free-spirited taste) luxurious satin, sequins and rich velvet, the designs are inspired by the days of disco and New York’s legendary nightclub, Studio 54. “I’d love to have partied with David Bowie,” says Miller, “back in the real heyday.”

With animal print, wide-leg trousers and fitted waistcoats, the collection brings a retro edge to partywear. “No one partied like they did then,” Miller notes, “so I tried to capture that spirit.”

Miller has long been hailed for her unique style, and has subsequently become the ‘it’ girl of Noughties Boho fashion. Her knack for styling led her to the launch of her own brand Twenty8Twleve in 2007 with her sister, Savannah Miller. The two later stepped down as co-creative directors in 2012.

Yet Miller’s style influence continued long after the 2000s, with her red carpet and recurring Wimbledon looks garnering unparalleled attention. This collection therefore is anticipated to be another triumph for M&S, whose annual clothing and home sales have risen 5.3 per cent this year, increasing profits by 21 per cent.

A shop once synonymous with trusty underwear and your grandparent’s wardrobe has undergone a rapid transformation thanks to its ‘quiet luxury’ and pared-back designs taking off among the under-30s.

This collection is far from minimalist however, expressing the eclecticism and eccentricity of Miller’s own wardrobe. From cherry red dresses to tiger print clutches – there is sure to be a party piece for everyone in this hotly anticipated line.

You can shop the line in M&S stores and online from October 31, 2024.

