6 rules of what to wear to a spring wedding by a personal stylist as wedding season 2024 begins. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Spring is here and so is wedding season. Blossom is blooming, love is in the air, and if you've got an invitation to the nuptials of a friend or family member you'll be wondering what on earth to wear.

Personal stylist James Hutchison told NationalWorld that although he doesn't usually apply rules when it comes to fashion choices, he does believe that when it comes to someone else's big day there are certain principles that should be adhered to to ensure that everyone is happy.

If you follow his guide, you are sure to be the best-dressed guest at any spring wedding. "Just remember, while it's important to look good, it's even more important to feel good," he says. "After all, weddings are celebrations of love and happiness. Dress smartly, comfortably, and with respect for the occasion, and you'll not only look fabulous, but you'll also have a fabulous time."

Hutchison, who is also a colour coach and image consultant, has shared his six golden rules to follow that'll ensure you'll be the guest that everyone remembers for all the right reasons. Whilst every couple, friendship and wedding are different, if you stick to these you won’t go wrong.

Rule 1: Don't upstage the bride

First things first, Hutchison says, let's talk about the cardinal rule of wedding attire: never, under any circumstances, attempt to upstage the bride. This isn't just about avoiding white (which you absolutely should at all costs); it's about steering clear of anything too flashy or attention-grabbing. "You're there to sip champagne cocktails and shed a tear during the vows, not to compete for the spotlight," he adds. He has a little extra tip to ensure this: If the event calls for a hat think subtle fascinator more than Royal Ascot.

Rule 2: Consider the venue

Next, consider the venue. Is it a grand church, a quaint registry office, or a lavish hotel? Each setting calls for a different approach, advises Hutchison. "A church wedding might warrant a bit more formality - think dresses with a bit of length or smart suits in pastels and lighter tones. A registry office or hotel affair might allow for a bit more flexibility, but still, keep it classy," he says. Fabrics like chiffon or silk are perfect for adding a touch of elegance without going overboard.

Rule 3: Ask for the dress code

Now, if the invitation doesn't spell it out, don't be shy about asking the bride and groom for the dress code. There's a world of difference between "black tie" and "casual chic," according to Hutchison, and you don't want to be the only one who missed the memo. "Trust me," he says. "It's much better to ask than to turn up looking like you've got the wrong address. No bride is going to be mad that you wanted to look good for their wedding . . . well, very few anyway."

Rule 4: Modesty is always the best policy

When it comes to wedding attire, modesty really is the best policy, suggests Hutchison. "This isn't the time for plunging necklines, sequin minidresses or thigh-high slits. You're aiming for elegance, not edgy," he says. "Opt for outfits that are tasteful and timeless, something you won't cringe at when the wedding photos pop up on social media in years to come, sticking to timeless looks really will stand the test of time."

Rule 5: Be comfortable

Remember, weddings are marathons, not sprints. You're in for a long day, from the 'I dos' to the last dance. Choose an outfit you can breathe in, shoes you can actually walk in, and perhaps a jacket or wrap for when the evening chill sets in. "Being comfortable doesn't mean sacrificing style though; it just means you'll be able to enjoy every moment without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction," says Hutchison.

For spring think cotton and lighter fabrics but remember that spring evenings do get chilly and often outside of the venue is the place to be when the sun sets, so be prepared. Even a light chiffon scarf over the shoulders can take the chill away when wearing a strapless dress.

Rule 6: Take a second pair of flat shoes

