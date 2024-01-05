These are six wedding trends that we'll see everywhere in 2024, according to industry experts

6 wedding trends we'll see in 2024 such as dress, venue and food trends. Stock images by Adobe Photos.

The festive season is a popular time to pop the question, which means many newly engaged couples will be starting to think about plans for their weddings this new year. From venues and menus to dresses and decor, there are lots of decisions to make when it comes to planning wedding ceremonies and receptions.

Every wedding season, which typically runs between May and October in the UK, is inspired by a variety of themes; sometimes inspired by popular culture, sometimes inspired by social media, and sometimes inspired by history. So, what themes will dominate the 2024 wedding season? Floral, food and fashion experts have all given their predictions, and they've agreed on six trends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, if you are one half of a couple who became engaged recently and you're looking for some help and inspiration so you can start to make your wedding plans, read on.

Less is more

“We are seeing a shift towards carefully curated minimalism and thought-through designs,” says Amelie Marron, head of weddings at Lavender Green Flowers. As opposed to the rustic aesthetic, when it comes to floral arrangements this means focusing on one key bloom, such as "red anemones, reflexed roses or plum hellebores” in rich hues, she adds.

“Some of our absolute favourite winter tablescapes have only had minimal florals, with masses of candlelight for a warm, classic look that suits hotels, barns and unique venues alike,” Marron says.

Bows, which were a major catwalk fashion trend in 2023, are popular in the world of weddings too and will likely be trending through 2024, she adds. There will be “velvet bows on each place setting, or they'll be a new favourite: satin ribbon tied on to candelabras.”

6 wedding trends we'll see in 2024 such as dress, venue and food trends. Stock images by Adobe Photos.

Going green

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green has been the most popular accent colour for nuptials recently and that’s set to continue in 2024, according to research from wedding planning app Bridebook. From mint to emerald, green lends itself well to seasonal foliage arrangements.

“Many of our couples have been asked for naturally beautiful designs, which look like they have been freshly assembled,” says Marron. “For autumn or winter weddings, this looks like long runners of ivy, pine, eucalyptus and more down the centres of tables, with masses of candlelight, or big foliage-heavy statement backdrops and arches, for that enchanted forest look.”

Wedding lunches

The reception meal might be formally called the wedding breakfast because marriage ceremonies used to be conducted in the morning, but some couples are now choosing to tie the knot earlier and have a refined midday feast instead of the classic dinner and a disco.

“You get the best of both – beautiful natural light for the wedding lunch and moody tones for your early evening cocktails,” says Holly Congdon, managing director of Lettice Events. “This is also perfect for venues that have an earlier finish time, starting earlier for your wedding breakfast means cocktails and carriages by 10pm.”

Mini dresses

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspired by celebrities who don multiple wedding dresses, some brides are choosing to go short with their dress - and an insider predicts we’ll see more of this fashion choice in 2024.

“We have seen an increasing interest in bespoke mini dresses, for brides opting for a second look for dancing or the day before the wedding,” says Phillipa Lepley, creative director and founder of Phillipa Lepley. “Often they are strapless, lightly-corseted bodices with flouncy, short, fun tutu skirts or slinky, figure-hugging silhouettes, which is a huge contrast to ball gown-style wedding gowns.”

These custom creations may have a sprinkling of sparkle or an element of personalisation, Lepley says: “For example, memorable personal events or dates, loved ones’ names or love notes embroidered in the dress, either secretly or accessibly to show it off.”

Intimate affairs

In a bid to avoid a cookie-cutter wedding that looks the same as everyone else’s, Marron says more and more couples will be opting for a smaller and more personal wedding. “People are making wedding celebrations truly their own and choosing to celebrate in smaller, intimate ways," she explains. "We have seen a rise in intimate civil ceremonies at registry offices, followed by afternoon teas or high-end lunches.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Design-wise, this allows us to really show what we can do when we have just a single table to play with,” Marron adds.

Comfort cuisine