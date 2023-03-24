New emojis headline a raft of new features

(Images: Apple/Getty Images)

iOS 16.4 is currently being beta tested by Apple, an update to your iPhones and iPads that includes a number of new features.

Even if iOS 16.4 isn’t a full-blown upgrade release - we may have to wait until WWDC 2023 to get our first glimpse at iOS 17 - there are enough bells and whistles to satisfy iPhone aficionados.

In iOS 16.4, Apple has concentrated on a few significant upgrades, including web push notifications and a new set of emojis. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What are the new emojis?

All of the new emojis added with Unicode 15.0 are included in iOS 16.4. These 21 new symbols - 31 if you include the differences in skin tone - are the first new emoji characters in more than a year, and feature hearts, animals, food, and other images.

Here’s the full list of new emojis:

Shaking Smiley Face

Angel Wings

Donkey

Hand Fan

Moose

Jellyfish

Grey Heart

Pink Heart

Light Blue Heart

Goose

Hyacinth

Pea Pod

Ginger

Flute

Hair Pick

Maracas

Wi-Fi

Khanda

Pushing hand right (six skin tone variations)

Pushing hand left (six skin tone variations)

(Image: Apple)

What else is new?

Your iPhone will be able to benefit from web-based notifications after iOS 16.4 is installed, with users able to choose to get notifications through the web browser, just like they can with an app.

For instance, you can sign up to get notifications whenever a new article is published on a website like NationalWorld. Only websites saved to the Home Screen will have the ability to deliver push alerts, preventing you from being inundated with pings.

In iOS 16.4, the contentious Apple Podcasts app has received an upgrade and now includes a channel-specific section, where providers can now have all of their podcast offerings listed in one central location.

More functionality is also being added to Up Next; the queue will already contain episodes that you have saved to your library, but you can remove them by touching and holding the show’s artwork.

With iOS 16.4, Apple is also re-releasing the updated Home app design that was first introduced with iOS 16. Due to issues, that version was removed, but with this update it’s back, and is intended to enhance communication between Apple devices and any smart home accessories.

These are the major updates coming with iOS 16.4, but there are plenty of other, minor new features, such as the return of the turning page animation in Apple Books (it’s optional if you’re not a fan), and a Focus mode filter for the always-on display which will make switching the device to Focus mode quicker and simpler.

When is it released?

While a specific release date for iOS 16.4 hasn’t yet been revealed, Apple has said it is aiming for the spring, and with tech experts predicting the launch could happen soon, the release window might be somewhere between late March and early April.

Developers and public beta users can already download the "Release Candidate" for iOS 1, which helps us to narrow down the release window even further.

Also keep in mind that Apple Music Classical is scheduled to debut on 28 March, and Apple may aim to match the debut of the new app with a new iOS release in order to increase awareness.

How do I download the update?

Once iOS 16.4 is released to the public, you’ll be able to download it to your iPhone or iPad device in the usual manner. To download a new iOS update to your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps: