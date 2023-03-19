The text will be accompanied by a siren-like sound as the government tests the new emergency alert system

A siren-like emergency alert message will be sent to mobile phone users across the country next month - but don’t worry it is just a test.

For around 10 seconds on the evening of Sunday, April 23, your phone will vibrate and make a loud sound, even if it is set to silent, signifying the arrival of the message. But despite all the bells and whistles, it is nothing to worry about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new emergency alerts system will allow government and emergency services to send out warnings in life-threatening situations such as arrival of floods or wildfires. Messages of this kind will provide clear instructions about how best to respond.

During the developement, it has been tested locally in East Suffolk and Reading on previous occasions. However it is now ready for a nationwide test.

Here is what to expect:

When will the emergency alert be sent?

The text will be sent to phones across the UK on the evening of Sunday, 23 April. Quite an unusual way to celebrate St George’s Day!

What to expect from the message?

When the text arrives your mobile will start to vibrate and will make a loud siren-like noise, making sure to catch your attention. It will last for around 10 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wording of the message will vary across the United Kingdom.

England, Northern Ireland and Scotland

The alert will say: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In an actual emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

A siren-like emergency warning message will be sent by the Government to mobile phone users across the UK next month to test a new public alert system. (Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Wales

The alert will contain the message in both Welsh and English. It will say: “Prawf ar Rybuddion Argyfwng yw hwn, sef gwasanaeth newydd gan lywodraeth y DU a fydd yn eich rhybuddio pan fydd argyfwng sy’n berygl i fywyd gerllaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mewn argyfwng go iawn, dilynwch y cyfarwyddiadau yn y rhybudd i’ch cadw chi ac eraill yn ddiogel. Ewch i gov.uk/alerts i gael rhagor o wybodaeth. Prawf yw hwn Does dim angen i chi wneud dim.

“This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In an actual emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

When will alerts be sent in future?

Emergency Alerts will be used very rarely - only being sent where there is an immediate risk to people’s lives - so people may not receive an alert for months, or even years. The alerts will only ever come from the Government or emergency services, and they will issue a warning, always include the details of the area impacted, and provide instructions about how best to respond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initial use will focus on the most serious severe weather-related incidents, including severe flooding in England.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden MP, said: “We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alerts system, to deal with a wide range of threats - from flooding to wild fires. It will revolutionise our ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger, and help us keep people safe. As we’ve seen in the U.S. and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save a life.”

Chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, Mark Hardingham added: “Together with every fire and rescue service in the country, I’m looking forward to having Emergency Alerts available to help us to do our jobs and to help communities in the event of emergencies.