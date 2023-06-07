How to turn off autocorrect

It is possible for Apple users to turn off autocorrect by going to Settings > General > Keyboard. Once there, an option to turn off autocorrect should be visible in a long list of toggle buttons. There should also be an option to turn off caps lock, check spelling, auto-capitalisation, predictive text and more.

When you go to type a message, it should no longer change words that are not in the keyboards dictionary. What will happen instead is that your phone will flag them as incorrect spellings with a red line underneath.

If you have spelt a word wrong, just tap on the word and a list of correct spelling should become available for you to see.

This is reversible. If you find yourself missing those autocorrected quirks you can simply go back into settings > general > keyboard and retoggle the options you want back.

There is also an option to add words to your keyboard too. By going into the text replacement option in the same settings page, there will be a small plus icon in the top right hand corner of the page. Now you can add words to your dictionary.

Furthermore, if you typed a long phrase often - there is a way to shortcut it. For example, you can add the phrase “good morning” to the shortcut “GM”. Now, whenever you write GM, the phrase “good morning” will appear. To delete a shortcut, just swipe to the left and delete.