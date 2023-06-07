Apple’s developers have announced that it will improve its autocorrect feature that annoyingly changes one of the most common expletives to “ducking”. The new update will be released with iOS 17 - which has been reported the new feature will be powered by AI.
The AI model will learn to predict words and phrases the iPhone user repeats, which includes swear words. Apple’s software chief, Craig Federighi, said at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino on Monday (5 June): “In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too”.
It is believed the iOS will be expected to be available as public beta in July - with a general release to come out in September. So, excluding ducking, what are some of the most common autocorrected words? Here’s what you need to know.
Common autocorrected words
There are a vast amount of words which predictive text gets wrong on Apple - and some of these can change the context of the sentence. Some of the most popular corrects are:
- “Of” to “if” - a common but annoying change.
- “My” to “Me” - sometimes just not grammatically correct
- “In” to “I’m” - Apple isn’t a huge fan of contractions
- “Were” to “We’re” - can change the whole meaning of a sentence
- “Honey” to “Hiney” - not a nickname most people call their partner
- “Greggs” to “Greg” - no more complications in meeting up
- Expletives - in a similar vein to “ducking”, we have “funking”
- Niche words - when it uncommon words, at NationalWorld we saw “khorasan” flour change to “Kanye” flour
- Capitalising words - this includes “omw” to “OMW” or “brb” to “BRB”
- Contractions - “we’ll” to “well” and other types such as “I’ll to “ill”.
It is possible for Apple users to turn off autocorrect by going to Settings > General > Keyboard. Once there, an option to turn off autocorrect should be visible in a long list of toggle buttons. There should also be an option to turn off caps lock, check spelling, auto-capitalisation, predictive text and more.
When you go to type a message, it should no longer change words that are not in the keyboards dictionary. What will happen instead is that your phone will flag them as incorrect spellings with a red line underneath.
If you have spelt a word wrong, just tap on the word and a list of correct spelling should become available for you to see.
This is reversible. If you find yourself missing those autocorrected quirks you can simply go back into settings > general > keyboard and retoggle the options you want back.
There is also an option to add words to your keyboard too. By going into the text replacement option in the same settings page, there will be a small plus icon in the top right hand corner of the page. Now you can add words to your dictionary.
Furthermore, if you typed a long phrase often - there is a way to shortcut it. For example, you can add the phrase “good morning” to the shortcut “GM”. Now, whenever you write GM, the phrase “good morning” will appear. To delete a shortcut, just swipe to the left and delete.
