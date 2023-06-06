Lots of new features are coming to iPhones with the release of Apple's iOS 17

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) (Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

An upcoming iOS software update for the iPhone will introduce an array of exciting enhancements, including accessibility tools like Personal Voice, enabling users to generate a synthetic replica of their own voice.

At its worldwide developers conference, Apple made significant announcements regarding its product lineup. Among the highlights were the introduction of the 15-inch MacBook Air, the unveiling of iOS 17 and a revamped watchOS 10.

The company also presented the Vision Pro AR headset, along with the new Mac Pro, Mac Studio, macOS Sonoma, and iPadOS 17, showcasing its commitment to innovation and technology advancement.

But what exactly can we expect from iOS 17? What new features will it be bringing to your iPhone, and when will the software be released? Here is everything you need to know.

What's new?

The upcoming update brings significant enhancements to core apps like Messages, FaceTime and the Phone app, central applications that have undergone updates and improvements to enhance their functionality and user experience.

Users can look forward to exciting new features and enhancements within these apps to make their messaging, video calling and phone communication experiences even better, like Contact Posters. These encourage users to create personalised images that will be displayed on recipients' devices when receiving calls.

Apple will also integrate transcription capabilities into voicemails, allowing users to read the content of a message once they've left the Phone app screen; the same tech will be applied to voice notes within the Messages app, which will also receive several other enhancements like the introduction of search filters and the ability to quickly catch up on busy message threads.

But the company also revealed several exciting brand new additions to iOS 17, including new journaling app Journal, designed to inspire users to document their thoughts and experiences related to recent activities or trips.

The app - protected by end-to-end encryption with users' logs stored locally on their device - aims to serve as a convenient way to record and preserve personal reflections. It is scheduled to be released later this year.

One of the other standout features is the new StandBy functionality, which transforms the iPhone's screen into a smart home-like display when it is horizontally tilted while charging on surfaces like nightstands or kitchen counters. This enables the display of information like time and date, and will adapt and learn from users' behaviours and preferences for a personalised experience.

Furthermore, iOS 17 offers a safety-oriented Check In feature, which allows users to share their location with someone they are meeting, and enables users to automatically notify their friends when they have safely arrived at their destination.

Additionally, iOS 17 incorporates the NameDrop feature, facilitating easy sharing of email addresses or phone numbers with other iPhone users. In a notable change, Apple has also decided to eliminate the "Hey" portion of the "Hey, Siri" trigger phrase, streamlining the interaction with Siri.

When is iOS 17 released?

The beta version of iOS 17 will be accessible to developers right away, allowing them to explore its features and capabilities. That test version will be made available to the public in July, providing an opportunity for interested users to test and provide feedback on the upcoming software.