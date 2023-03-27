The next iPhone might have more advanced features, but the price is anticipated to rise by $100

Apple enthusiasts already have their eyes set on September, when the company typically releases its new flagship smartphones. And while nothing has been confirmed about what new features could be included with the iPhone 15 - or what it could look like - plenty of speculation is fuelling the rumour mill.

It appears as if Apple will finally make the move to USB-C charging with the new iPhone, and abandon its patented Lightning port. In addition to improvements to the cameras, chipset and other components, the iPhone 15 may also have a more rounded design to make it more comfortable to hold.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What could be new?

On paper, it might not seem like the most noteworthy new feature, but Apple’s reported switch to USB-C charging for its latest iPhone could have a lot of positive ramifications for users, and Apple will be able to optimise for quicker charging speeds as a result, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable analyst from TFI Securities.

But while you might applaud the company’s decision to switch to the more universal charging port - which in theory means replacing phone chargers will become much cheaper for the average consumer - the new faster charging rates will only be attained when using the proper charger, more precisely a MFi charger which has been approved by Apple.

An attendee holds an Apple iPhone 14 Pro during an Apple special event in September 2022 (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple has been steadily improving the camera capabilities of its iPhones, and the iPhone 15 could feature further enhancements, such as improved sensors, larger lenses and new software features. To reflect this, the iPhone 15’s camera bump may have a new look. But, beyond the fact that it now may be bigger and thicker, we don’t really know anything else.

It’s possible that Apple could also bring its ProMotion technology - which offers a smoother and more responsive experience thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate - to the iPhone 15 as well, after introducing it on its iPad Pro line.

With each new iPhone release, Apple typically includes improvements to the battery life, and the iPhone 15 could be no exception. Apple may introduce a more efficient A-series processor and/or larger battery to provide longer battery life.

There have been rumours that Apple is working on integrating Touch ID fingerprint recognition into the display of its iPhones. It could make an appearance with the iPhone 15, but some analysts have warned that though the company has reportedly tested in-display Touch ID (and even considered putting it on the power button), it won’t be ready for this year’s handsets.

What will it look like?

Apple’s sleek iPhone design is a classic, and with each new iteration, the company only really applies modest updates to how the handset actually looks - if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

In terms of what we can expect from the iPhone 15, rumours about an iPhone with titanium sides are circulating for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The speculation around new iPhones with titanium-based edges as opposed to stainless steel ones has recently gained momentum thanks to information from reputable sources.

Much like the switch the USB-C, while this change might not seem like all that much to the casual observer, the advantage of titanium is that it is both stronger and lighter than the materials used in current iPhone handsets, so we may see at least two iPhone 15 Pro variants that are more durable yet lighter than their predecessors.

When is the iPhone 15 release date?

Apple typically releases a new iPhone once a year, usually in September, and usually following a big reveal at a special event held just a few weeks earlier.

The company has been following this pattern for several years now, with the exception of 2020, when the release of the iPhone 12 was delayed by a few weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Apple may announce some new products or updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event - typically held in June - it is primarily focused on software updates and development tools. That being said, Apple has used WWDC in the past to reveal new hardware products, such as the HomePod smart speaker and the 2019 Mac Pro.

However, it’s important to note that such hardware announcements at WWDC are relatively rare, and the event is generally not the primary venue for major new hardware product releases.

So, in terms of our educated guesstimate, we looked at the dates of previous iPhone reveals to come up with a date that at least makes sense within Apple’s own previous release schedules - the iPhone 14 was revealed on Wednesday 7 September 2022, with its release date falling just nine days later on 16 September.

If Apple sticks to a similar pattern, we could see the iPhone 15’s grand reveal on Wednesday 6 September 2023, with a potential on sale date of Friday 15 September. Note that pre-orders typically go live a week before a new phone’s official release date.

How much will it cost?

Rumours suggest the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to increase in price by $100 (£82) because the next-generation iPhone may include more sophisticated capabilities - the iPhone 15 Pro would cost more than $1,000 (£815) if that $100 estimate is correct.