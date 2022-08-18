Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iPhone 14 will likely be released in just a few weeks, but leaks have got the rumour mill churning on much of what to expect.

According to early reports, the new phone could include significant new features and enhancements, plus the removal of several well-known design aspects.

But what exactly will the iPhone 14 be like, when can we expect it to be revealed, and when might it go on sale?

Here is everything you need to know.

What could it look like?

According to numerous reports, Apple has finally removed the notch that is cut out of the top of the display in the latest iPhones.

Instead, all of the hidden components - the facial recognition sensor and the front-facing camera - could be placed in a small cutout at the top of the screen, allowing the display to extend all the way up.

That change could be limited to Pro models alone. Rumours say that regular iPhones will have the same notch as the iPhone 13.

Otherwise, the design is expected to remain essentially unchanged. There may be minor changes, such as moving the camera lenses, but the basic concept will remain.

This year, the standard sizes of the iPhone models are expected to change too.

‘Mini’ models are expected to be phased out - it has never sold as well as its larger equivalent, according to rumours - and Apple will instead offer the phones in just two sizes.

Those dimensions are anticipated to be the same as those of the current Pro models: a 6.1-inch standard phone and a 6.7-inch Max phone.

Overall, four phones in two sizes are thought to be available.

How powerful could it be?

On the interior, the phones may change less drastically than they usually do between iterations. Some new features are rumoured to be on the way, but some may not make it to the final product.

According to one rumour, only the Pro models will receive an upgraded A16 chip, while the non-Pro variants will continue to use the A15 chip found in the iPhone 13.

In any case, the A16 may only be a marginal upgrade over its predecessor, and Apple may compensate for a lack of any major technical upgrades by improving the camera system.

The Pro models could get a vastly improved wide camera, allowing for both larger images and better images in low light; according to rumours, the front lens may also be upgraded.

What new features could it have?

The most significant new features for the iPhone 14 could be an always-on display.

When could it be released?

The easiest aspect of iPhone forecasting is predicting the release date, as new releases follow a mostly predictable schedule.

Any deviations from the set pattern would likely cause issues for Apple, which usually means that if it isn’t following the typical strategy, that information will leak out.

The phone itself is normally revealed in the second week of September, and then released on a Friday a week and a half later.

While this has changed slightly in recent years since the pandemic, which has seen Apple’s regular release schedule become a little less regular, it will most likely be on a similar timeline.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , Apple is planning its next product reveal event for 7 September; the event, like others held during the Covid-19 epidemic, is expected to be streamed live online.

Gurman also reports that Apple store employees have been instructed to prepare for some sort of launch on 16 September.

How much could it cost?

In terms of pricing, Apple is free to adjust RRPs up until the day the new phones are revealed, so any rumours and predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

With everything becoming more expensive in recent months, including electrical devices, Apple could introduce a significant price increase, though the company tends to oppose excessive jumps in cost to the consumer.

Therefore the iPhone 14 will most likely be somewhat but not much more expensive than the iPhone 13, which starts at £679 for the Mini with the least amount of storage, and goes all the way up to £1,549 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB.

But as mentioned, Apple is thought to be switching up the sizes of the new iPhone models, so there will be no Mini, and a new class of non-Pro iPhone.

This makes it slightly more difficult to anticipate the price point.

What else could be announced?

Apple is also expected to introduce Apple Watch improvements at the event, including a new higher-end rugged model and a revamped Apple Watch SE.