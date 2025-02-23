Apple is taking the unprecedented step of removing its highest level data security tool from customers in the UK.

Advanced Data Protection, external (ADP) means only account holders can view items such as photos or documents they have stored online through a process known as end-to-end encryption. But earlier this month the UK government asked for the right to see the data, which currently not even Apple can access.

Apple did not comment at the time but has consistently opposed creating a "backdoor" in its encryption service, arguing that if it did so, it would only be a matter of time before bad actors also found a way in. Now the tech giant has decided it will no longer be possible to activate ADP in the UK.

Apple is taking the unprecedented step of removing its highest level data security tool from customers in the UK. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It means eventually not all UK customer data stored on iCloud - Apple's cloud storage service - will be fully encrypted, external. The Home Office told the BBC: "We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices."

In a statement Apple said it was "gravely disappointed" that the security feature would no longer be available to British customers. "As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products, and we never will," it added.

From 3pm on Friday (21 February), any Apple user in the UK attempting to turn it on has been met with an error message. Existing users' access will be disabled at a later date. It provoked a fierce backlash from privacy campaigners, who called it an "unprecedented attack" on the private data of individuals.

In its statement, Apple said it regretted the action it had taken. It said: "Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end-encryption is more urgent than ever before. Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in future in the UK."