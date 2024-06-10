Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apple Vision Pro is set to hit the UK shores this July

Apple has announced that its Vision Pro mixed reality (XR) headset will be available in the UK starting July. Initially introduced last year and exclusively available in the US, the tech giant has now confirmed a broader rollout set to commence in June.

During Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), it was revealed that the Vision Pro will go on sale in the UK on July 12, with a starting price of £3,499 and pre-orders opening on June 28. The headset will also become available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as part of this new expansion.

The Vision Pro is a wearable computing device that uses a headset to overlay applications and software onto the real world in front of the wearer’s eyes. It is controlled through the user’s eyes, hands, and voice. The headset comes equipped with built-in speakers and an adjustable headband. A wire connects the headset to a battery pack that can be carried in the user’s pocket, allowing for mobility while using the device.

An Apple Vision Pro mixed reality (XR) headset is set to launch in the UK in July | Anadolu via Getty Images

Apple describes the Vision Pro as a tool designed to enhance immersive experiences in entertainment and gaming, as well as to provide a new platform for work and interaction. Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world.

“We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination.”

Since its US launch in February, Apple reports that over 2,000 apps have been developed for the Vision Pro, and it is compatible with 1.5 million iPhone and iPad apps.