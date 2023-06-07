The Clop group reportedly made the threat in broken English on the dark web

A cybercrime gang thought to be based in Russia has issued an ultimatum to victims of a mass hack that hit organisations around the world, including the BBC, British Airways and Boots.

The Clop group has warned more than 100,000 staff at major British companies to email them before 14 June or stolen data will be published.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group made the threat in broken English on the dark web, according to the BBC, and staff have been warned that payroll data may have been taken.

A cybercrime gang thought to be based in Russia has issued an ultimatum to victims of a mass hack (Photo: Getty Images)

Aer Lingus, Nova Scotia Government and the University of Rochester were also targeted in the attack after the gang broke into a piece of popular business software called MOVEit and used that access to get into the databases of potentially hundreds of other companies.

On Wednesday (7 June), the BBC said Clop had posted: “This is announcement to educate companies who use Progress MOVEit product that chance is that we download a lot of your data as part of exceptional exploit.”

The post went on to urge organisations affected by the hack to send an email to the gang to begin a negotiation on the crew’s darknet portal, the broadcaster said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It comes after the UK’s leading payroll provider Zellis said earlier this week that eight of its customers have been impacted by the “global issue”, which may have exposed personal information, including names, addresses, and banking details.

Boots confirmed it made its staff aware of the data vulnerability which it said was affecting many companies around the world. A Boots spokeswoman said: “A global data vulnerability, which affected a third-party software used by one of our payroll providers, included some of our team members’ personal details.

“Our provider assured us that immediate steps were taken to disable the server, and as a priority we have made our team members aware.”

British Airways, which has around 34,000 people employed in the UK, also confirmed it was one of the companies to be caught up in the cyber attack. A spokesperson for the airline said staff whose personal information has been compromised have been notified “to provide support and advice”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

British Airways and Zellis have both reported the incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the firm said. It comes after outsourcing firm and government contractor Capita was recently affected by a cyber attack that saw some customer, supplier and staff data accessed by hackers.

Capita said it faces a bill of up to £20 million to deal with the incident, including for recovery and remediation costs and to invest in reinforcing its cyber security defences.

British Airways previously suffered a data hack in 2018, when the attacker is believed to have potentially accessed the personal data of approximately 429,612 customers and staff.