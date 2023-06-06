In his witness statement, the Duke of Sussex referred to a 2003 article detailing an alleged row between him and his brother William, over their mother’s former butler Paul Burrell - who they claim sold Diana's secrets after her death.

He said he would have used the phrase “two-face s***” to describe him as reported, and believed it was lifted directly from a voicemail he had left.

The Duke he faced questions from faced MGN lawyer Mr Green about claims in his witness statement that the publisher's alleged intrusion into his life contributed to “a huge amount of paranoia”.

Former Royal Butler Paul Burrell, as he launched his book 'Royal Duty' in 2003 in Kildare, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBiz Ireland/Getty Images)

Mr Green asked Harry how he had such feelings if he was not aware of articles published in relation to him at the time.

The Duke said he would be “speculating” if he said which articles he had read and which he had not. “In my experience, the vast majority of the quotes were attributed to a pal, a friend, a source, an onlooker, which actually creates more suspicion”.

But he said he started to re-examine articles when he “realised information had been unlawfully obtained”.

Mr Green also asked him: “Is it realistic, when you have been the subject of so much press intrusion by so many press, both domestic and international, to attribute specific distress to a particular article from 20 years ago, which you may not have seen at the time?”

Harry replied: “As I said earlier, it isn’t a specific article, it is all of the articles.... Every single article has caused me distress,” to which Mr Green then asked if each individual article published by MGN had caused him distress.