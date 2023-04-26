The publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, News Group Newspapers (NGN), is being sued by The Duke of Sussex for allegedly illegally gathering information at its publication

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on 30 March 2023 (Photo: Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

The High Court has been told that a "secret agreement" was allegedly reached between The Sun's publisher and the royal family to stop William and Harry from bringing phone hacking claims.

The publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, News Group Newspapers (NGN), is being sued by The Duke of Sussex for allegedly illegally gathering information at its publications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NGN requested that the judge dismiss the case on Tuesday (25 April), along with a similar request made by actor Hugh Grant against the publisher.

Harry’s lawyers said the bid is an attempt to go behind a “secret agreement” between the royal family as an institution and NGN – or its parent companies News UK and News Corp – which the duke was informed of in 2012. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What’s going on?

The bid to have the case dismissed was, according to Harry's lawyers, an effort to go behind "secret agreement" between the royal family as an institution and NGN - or its parent companies News UK and News Corp - that the duke was informed of in 2012.

The High Court in London heard this alleged agreement prevented the duke and the Prince of Wales from bringing phone hacking claims against the publisher at the time. However, NGN has denied Harry’s claim that there was a agreement.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on 30 March 2023 (Photo: Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his witness statement, the duke alleged that it was agreed royals would bring claims at the end of a series of cases about phone hacking and their cases would be resolved without trials.

Harry said: “My brother and I were also told by either the institution’s solicitor, or someone else from the institution, that there was no possibility of either of us bringing a claim against NGN for phone hacking at that time.

“The rationale behind this was that a secret agreement had been reached between the institution and senior executives at NGN whereby members of the royal family would bring phone hacking claims only at the conclusion of the mobile telephone voicemail interception litigation and at that stage the claims would be admitted or settled with an apology.”

Why would a ‘secret agreement’ be in place?

Harry claimed the agreement was to avoid having a member of the royal family going into a witness box and describing the “private and highly sensitive voicemails” that had been intercepted. Harry said the voicemails had been intercepted by Clive Goodman – who had worked at the News Of The World.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when The Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and step-mother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother.”

Harry later said that the alleged agreement “including the promises from NGN for delayed resolution was, obviously, a major factor as to why no claim was brought by me at that time”. The duke also said: “To say that I was frustrated and disappointed would be something of an understatement.”

His barrister, David Sherborne, said in written submissions that “discussions and authorisation” from the royal family over the agreement included the late Queen and two of her private secretaries, as well as private secretaries for both William and Harry.

However, Anthony Hudson KC, for NGN, said the duke’s allegation that there was a secret agreement is “flatly inconsistent” with other parts of his case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said in written submissions: “The allegation that the Duke of Sussex was told of such an agreement in around 2012 flies in the face of a contention that, by the same date, he lacked knowledge of facts sufficient to identify a worthwhile claim or to justify embarking on the preliminaries to a claim.”

Hudson said Harry has a “belated reliance on the asserted, unpleaded secret agreement between the institution and NGN”. He continued: “This delay is matched by the extreme vagueness with which the circumstances of the secret agreement are described in the Duke of Sussex’s evidence.”

The barrister said that Harry did not say in his evidence who made the agreement, who it applied to, when it was made, or a date when it was meant to expire.