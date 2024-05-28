Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gigabit-capable broadband means lightning-fast download and upload speeds

Openreach has unveiled its plans to extend full-fibre broadband coverage to over 500 additional locations throughout the UK, encompassing an extra 2.7 million homes and businesses.

The expansion initiative is set to target 400,000 properties in the most remote and hardest to reach places across the nation, such as Tobermory in Argyll and Bute, Haworth in West Yorkshire, Saundersfoot in South Wales, Pinxton in Derbyshire, Harlow in Essex, and Roborough in Devon.

The work is central to Openreach's ambitious £15 billion venture aimed at modernising the country's broadband infrastructure. Its ultimate goal is to make gigabit-capable technology accessible to 25 million homes by 2026, including 6.2 million rural addresses.

Gigabit-capable broadband can deliver speeds of 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) or higher, meaning lightning-fast download and upload speeds, smoother streaming, improved gaming experiences, and enhanced support for multiple connected devices simultaneously.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: “We’re on track and on-budget to make this life-changing broadband technology available to 25 million homes and businesses.

“We plan to build right across the UK, from cities and towns to far-flung farms and island communities. Ultimately, we’ll reach as many as 30 million premises by the end of the decade if there’s a supportive political and regulatory environment.”

Openreach is a subsidiary of BT Group responsible for maintaining the telecommunications infrastructure that connects millions of homes and businesses to phone and broadband services across the UK.

This includes the copper wires, fibre-optic cables and other network infrastructure that enable internet and phone services to be delivered.

Openreach operates as a separate entity from BT Retail, the division that provides services directly to consumers, and provides access to its network to various internet service providers (ISPs).

Will my broadband be getting an update?

While we can't list all 500+ locations here due to space constraints, you can find the official list of locations slated for broadband upgrades on Openreach's website.

The company has a comprehensive and regularly updated list detailing the areas scheduled for improvement, and checking their website will provide the most accurate and detailed information.

Note that Openreach’s plans don’t necessarily constitute a ‘free’ upgrade to your broadband.

While the infrastructure upgrade lays the groundwork for faster internet, users will likely still need to opt for a broadband package from their service provider that supports these higher speeds.