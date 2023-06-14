The meaning of this abbreviation depends on the context in which it is used

One of the benefits of social media is that it allows people to connect with each other quickly and easily, particularly as most people have various social media apps in their pocket on their mobile phones.

To make communication even quicker, many social media platforms have their own language and word abbreviations which are unique to those sites but can be widely understood by the users. For example, Snapchat users use a variety of acronyms including PU, SB and SFS. In addition, BeReal users have just been introduced to a new feature called ‘unblurring’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As language continues to evolve and social media channels continue to change also it’s no surprise that new words and phrases are introduced. One of these new phrases is the acronym BSF which is being used on both TikTok and Roblox. So, what are each of these platforms and does the abbreviation mean the same on each site? Here’s what you need to know.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is the “world's leading destination for short-form mobile videos”, according to the site creators. The free site was launched in China in 2016 and is now used by over one billion people in 150 countries across the world. It allows users to create, watch and share videos ranging in length from just a few seconds to 10 minutes.

'BSF' is a popular acronym used on both TikTok and Roblox - but what it means may depend on which platform you are using.

What is Roblox?

Roblox is a free app that allows users to play a variety of games, create their own games, and also chat with other gamers online. It combines gaming and social media and is the “ultimate virtual universe” according to its creators. Games are called experiences which cover many genres, such as roleplay, adventure, fighting, obby (which stands for obstacle courses), tycoon, simulator, and more.

What does BSF mean on TikTok and Roblox?

The acronym BSF can have two possible meanings which can be used on both TikTok and Roblox. The most common one on TikTok is ‘Best Friend’. People mention the term in their videos on TikTok, and also the comment section, and direct messages with other users. It’s growing in popularity and for many young people it has replaced the long-standing acronym BFF, which stands for ‘Best Friends Forever’. The hashtag #BSF has also been used frequently on TikTok, with videos with this hashtag gaining a total of 2.4 billion views.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The abbreviation can also stand for ‘Best Sister Friend’ which refers to a close friend who has an extra special bond with someone and is treated like a family member. This meaning is more common on Roblox. This phrase is often used on the platform in instant messaging and gameplay voice chat. Players may also create roleplay videos of themselves with their BSF to make their close friendship known to other users. Each of these meanings are, however, used interchangeably on both platforms.