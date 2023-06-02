If you're wondering why random emojis are appearing next to names on your Snapchat chat feed, this might be what they mean

Even though more than a decade has passed since its release in 2011, Snapchat continues to roll out fresh changes for its users, with active Snapchatters noticing that a few random emojis have been popping up and finding a home next to particular friends their feed. Most common ones include the yellow or red heart, a baby's head and a fiery flame.

Like many features - whether it be the creepy (and hard to get rid of) Snapchat My AI or that time when random time sensitive notifications would appear on iOS devices - very little is known about them, yet they have a very distinct meaning.

Here is what you need to know about Snapchat emojis. This includes why they are used, the meaning behind each one and how you can be creative and customise them yourselves.

What are Snapchat emojis and what do they represent?

The many Snapchat emojis have unique meanings depending on your interactions with that user - Credit: Adobe / Graphic by Mark Hall

Snapchat emojis are commonly found next to Snapchat usernames in your friends list and chat feed. You may also see them whenever you view stories through the Discovery page.

They can vary from a romantic red love heart, a baby's head, a flame and a number of others, yet each one has its own unique and important meaning. The emojis are typically assigned based on how often you interact with that user, whether that be through messages or sending Snaps.

List of Snapchat emojis and what they mean

Baby - 👶 - this emoji is displayed next to brand-new friends on Snapchat, once you're friends for a while it will disappear

Gold star - 🌟 - this emoji is displayed next to users who have replayed a Snap you have sent them in the last 24 hours

Yellow heart - 💛 - this emoji is displayed next to your best friends a.k.a the users you exchange the most messages and snaps with

Red heart - ❤️ - this emoji is displayed next to a user who you have been best friends with for two weeks in a row

Pink hearts - 💕 - this emoji is displayed next to a user who you have been best friends with for for two months in a row

Birthday cake - 🎂 - this emoji is displayed next to a friend on their birthday

Smiley face - 😊 - this emoji shows that you are one of this user's top best friends

Face with sunglasses - 😎 - this emoji shows that the user is also a best friend of one of your best friends

Grimacing face - 😬 - this emoji is displayed when you are each other's top best friends on Snapchat

Smirking face - 😏 - this emoji indicates that the user is your best friend, but awkwardly you are not theirs

Fire - 🔥 - this emoji indicates that a snap streak of at least three days is in motion

One hundred - 💯 - this emoji shows that your snap streak with that user has reached 100 consecutive days

Hourglass - ⌛ - this emoji is displayed next to a user you have a snap streak with and it warns you that it is about to end

Pin - 📌 - this emoji is used next to a friend who's conversation you have pinned to the top of your Snapchat chat feed

Aquarius zodiac sign - ♒ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 20 January and 18 February

Pisces zodiac sign - ♓ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 19 February and 20 March

Aries zodiac sign - ♈ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 21 March and 19 April

Taurus zodiac sign - ♉ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 20 April and 20 May

Gemini zodiac sign - ♊ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 21 May and 20 June

Cancer zodiac sign - ♋ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 21 June and 22 July

Leo zodiac sign - ♌- this emoji shows that the user was born between 23 July and 22 August

Virgo zodiac sign - ♍ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 23 August and 22 September

Libra zodiac sign - ♎ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 23 September and 22 October

Scorpio zodiac sign - ♏ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 23 October and 21 November

Sagittarius zodiac sign - ♐ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 22 November and 21 December

Capricorn zodiac sign - ♑ - this emoji shows that the user was born between 22 December and 19 January

How to customise your Snapchat emojis on iOs and Android devices

Cater the emojis to your personal taste. Follow the step-by-step guide below:

Open the Snapchat app on your Android device Click or tap on your profile picture in the top left corner Click or tap on the Settings section Scroll down and click or tap on Customise Emojis Choose the emoji you want to edit and go wild!

