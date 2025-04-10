How to make yourself into an AI action figure with ChatGPT's latest feature

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Countless people have been transforming themselves into action figures using AI - and now you can do the same.

ChatGPT has launched a new feature that lets users create action figures of themselves using a simple image prompt. After gaining attention online with Ghibli-style AI art, the AI tool now offers a way to transform user-uploaded photos into custom “AI dolls.”

From DJs to superheroes, you can turn yourself into any kind of action figure you could imagine; with AI, the world is literally your oyster.

Here’s how it works and what you need to know.

What Is the ChatGPT action figure prompt?

With the help of ChatGPT 4.0, users can upload a photo and turn it into a personalised action figure.

Action figures - small, poseable dolls often modeled after superheroes or movie characters - are popular collectibles, especially for fans of Marvel and DC. With this new tool, you’re no longer limited to fictional icons. Now, you can see what your own collectible figure might look like.

How to make your AI action figure

Go to the ChatGPT website or app.

Upload your photo, then enter the following prompt:

“Use this photo of me to create an action figure of myself in a blister pack, in the style like a premium collectible toy. The figure should be standing up and have a relaxed, friendly smile. The blister pack should have a header with the text ‘[ACTION FIGURE NAME]’ in large letters and a subheading of ‘[SUBHEADING]’ below it. Include accessories in compartments to the side of the figure: [LIST OF ACCESSORIES].”

In just a few minutes, ChatGPT will generate your custom action figure image. However, there is one limitation - free-tier users only get three image prompts per day, so choose wisely.