Eight teams are still battling it out to lift the FA Cup at Wembley. | Getty Images

The FA Cup quarter-finals begin in earnest this afternoon - and the magic of the cup could strike once again.

We have already seen some incredible upsets so far in the tournament - Premier League leaders Liverpool being eliminated by Plymouth Argyle, Burnley losing to Preston North End and Manchester United being given an early bath by Fulham.

Actually, that last one isn’t a shock result, but you know what I mean.

This weekend, the remaining teams could throw up some more surprise results, with a couple of unlikely candidates vying for places in the semi-finals. Preston could continue their fairytale run by beating Aston Villa tomorrow (March 30) and AFC Bournemouth have the chance to twist the knife into Manchester City’s season by ruling out their final chance at silverware in 2025.

While supercomputers and all that jazz often provide very accurate predictions, going directly through AI has proven to be a wildcard in the past. Nevertheless, we asked ChatGPT to predict this weekend’s FA Cup results, and who might advance to the semi-finals.

Here’s what it came up with:

Fulham v Crystal Palace, March 29 (12.15pm)

Both teams have shown resilience in the competition, making this a closely contested fixture. Some experts anticipate a 1-1 draw, with Crystal Palace potentially advancing on penalties.

Winner: Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest, March 29 (5.15pm)

Both teams have demonstrated attacking prowess, suggesting a potentially high-scoring encounter. A 2-2 draw is a plausible outcome, with the possibility of the match being decided in extra time or penalties.

Winner: Nottingham Forest

Preston North End v Aston Villa, March 30 (1.30pm)

Aston Villa enters the match as strong favorites, having won five of their last six matches. Preston, currently 14th in the Championship, faces a challenging task. Aston Villa is expected to secure a 2-0 victory.

Winner: Aston Villa

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City, March 30 (4.30pm)

Manchester City, with their recent FA Cup success, are favored to win. However, Bournemouth's ambition and home advantage could make it competitive. A 3-1 victory for Man City is a reasonable expectation.

Winner: Mancheser City