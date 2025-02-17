Broadband provider, Community Fibre, working on outage fix as “top priority”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 10,000 Community Fibre network users have reported an outage, according to online platform Downdetector. The broadband service provider seems to have been experiencing issues since around 11.30am on Monday morning (February 17).

A spokesperson for Community Fibre released a statement to say they are working on fixing the issue as “a top priority”. The statement reads: “Some customers may be experiencing disruption to their service. Our engineers are aware of this issue and working on a solution as their top priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their website also says customers can log into the “My Account” section of the website to find out if they are affected by an outage. There, users will be able to keep up to date with the latest updates for their area with the browser automatically refreshing the screen every 10 minutes. There is also advice for setting up online access to accounts for customers who have yet to do so.

More than 10,000 Community Fibre network users have reported an outage | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Community fibre primarily serves London providing WiFi to 1.3million homes and 185,000 businesses across the capital. And some of those customers have headed to social media to complain.

Mohsin said on X (formally known as Twitter): “No internet for the last 2hrs 45mins, for the first time since I joined Community Fibre they’re down with no way to contact them, on a day @im working from home as well.”

Another user, Huma Chaudhary, pointed out the bad timing for children due to it being half term this week. They said: “What’s going on Community Fibre. It seems nobody can get any answers or get through to your customer service. Imagine getting back home after work to upset teenagers as it’s the first day of half term week? Help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Community Fibre told The Sun: "We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing network outages this afternoon. Our specialist network delivery team are looking into this with the highest priority, and we expect to see these network issues resolved shortly.”

Customers affected by the outage could be entitled to compensation. If services are not repaired after two full days of no service, internet companies usually pay out £8 for each day broadband services are not repaired. Payments are usually issued automatically. Customers will need to check their contract with Community Fibre for their exact terms of contract.