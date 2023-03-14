For the curious.
Are EA servers down? FIFA 23 server status, why users can’t play games including Apex Legends and Battlefield

Players across a variety of games have reported issues with the EA servers

Rhona Shennan
By Rhona Shennan
1 hour ago
EA appears to be having issues as players struggle with games (Photo: Adobe Stock/CassianoCorreia)
Gamers are experiencing problems accessing FIFA 23 and other video games through the EA servers today (14 March).

According to Down Detector, reports of issues with EA started rolling in at around 12.22 pm UK time. In regards to the issues being experienced, 76% of reports had to do with the server connection, 22% with login issues and 3% to do with game play.

Down Detector also showed a similar story in regards to EA games, like Apex Legends, Battlefield and FIFA.

Why aren’t EA servers working?

According to the EA Help Twitter account, the company had been running maintenance which meant that players were unable to get online.

In the tweet, EA Help explained: “We’ll be running maintenance on Need for Speed: Heat on 14 March at 10am UTC for about one hour. While we’re working you won’t be able to play online, but we’ll get you back in the game as soon as we can.”

A few hours later, the account posted an update which said: “We’ve finished the maintenance on Need for Speed: Heat, and online services are now back up and running on all platforms. Thanks for your patience!”

However, in response to the update, many players reported issues with their servers. One person wrote that “FIFA servers are down” and another added that both “Madden and NHL servers down” as well.