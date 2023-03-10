When the game is live again, players will be greeted with new features and content

The servers of popular online multiplayer game Fortnite have gone down for users across the world. But fear not, this isn’t a random glitch, and the downtime actually reflects scheduled maintenance ahead of the game’s next big update.

The server downtime allows developers Epic Games to make behind-the-scenes changes, without impacting anybody’s online matches.

But when will the servers be back up online for Fortnite fans, and what can they expect when they can once again log back into the game? Here is everything you need to know.

When will Fortnite be back online?

Even though Epic Games hasn’t made a public announcement about when the servers for Fortnite will be back online, there have been enough similar Fortnite updates in the past for us to work out a reasonably precise frame of time.

History shows that the game is likely to be playable again at around 12pm - 3pm GMT on Friday 10 March. Bear in mind that this is our best educated guess based on our experience of numerous previous Fortnite seasons, and is not confirmed by the developers themselves.

Depending on the size of the update and what exactly it entails, the actual timing is susceptible to fluctuation for a variety of reasons. You could be back into the game before you know it, or you may find yourself waiting slightly longer.

Another wrinkle to bear in mind is that once servers are back online, you may still find yourself having to wait to get back into the game. With hundreds of thousands of players flooding back to the game worldwide in the wake of the new content update, Fortnite’s servers can find themselves under intense strain in the first few hours following a new Season’s launch.

Most recent new Fortnite Seasons included a queuing system to allow Epic Games to bring in players at a steady yet reasonable rate and avoid server saturation.

What will be included in Chapter 4 Season 2?

As to what we can expect when Fortnite is back online again, a number of interesting rumours have got players excited to check out the game.

Although nothing has been officially revealed by Epic Games as yet, there are a few items and features that have been teased as potentially appearing in Chapter 4 Season 2 by credible sources, like dataminers who have been on the money in prior seasons .

Dataminers pour through the game’s code in an effort to spot hints and signs of content updates Epic Games are working on, and which may be implemented at some point in a future version of Fortnite.

One of the biggest potential new additions to the game is the inclusion of a dedicated first-person mode . Up until this point, Fortnite has been played exclusively from a third-person perspective, with the game’s camera hovering over the player-character’s shoulder.

It’s also been rumoured that the upcoming Fortnite season’s map may have a futuristic or neo-Tokyo feel , which would be a stark contrast to the present game’s forts, turrets and extensive vegetation. On top of that, it’s been mooted that we’ll see the appearance of rideable “Futuristic Motorbikes”, as well as tubes that can be used as slides to quickly move from one area of the map to another.

With the introduction of Season 2, it’s rumoured that Eren Yeager from well-known anime Attack on Titan will be the Hidden Skin in the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass. In addition to the skin, there are rumours that a new Legendary Weapon based on Yeager’s Waist Grappler will also be available.

Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield of Resident Evil game are also anticipated to appear in Fortnite’s item store as part of Season 2. This potential crossover makes a lot of sense with the Resident Evil 4 remake scheduled to release at the end of March.