Facebook and Instagram users will soon be able to enjoy an ad-free version of the Meta-owned social media platforms - if they are willing to pay for it. Meta has announced it will offer people in selected locations the choice to pay a monthly subscription to use their Facebook and Instagram services without seeing any advertisements. The firm says they are bringing in the option “to comply with evolving European regulations”.

A statement from Meta said: “We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalised products and services regardless of their economic status. It also allows small businesses to reach potential customers, grow their business and create new markets, driving growth in the European economy. And like other companies we’ll continue to advocate for an ad-supported internet, even with our new subscription offering. But we respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them.”

Meta is following in the footsteps of Elon Musk, who announced earlier this month that he would be offering an ad-free Premium subscription service for his social media platform X, alongside a lower-cost option. But, you’ll only be able to enjoy Facebook and Instagram without advertisements if you live in certain areas across the world. So, where will you be able to get the ad-free versions, how much will they cost and when will they be available? Here’s what you need to know.

Who will be able to get ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram?

Meta will offer people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland the choice to pay a monthly subscription to use Facebook and Instagram without any ads. They do not have to take the offer, however, and can continue to use these services for free while seeing ads that are relevant to them. While people are subscribed their information will not be used for ads.

How much will the ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram cost?

People will be able to subscribe for a fee to use Facebook and Instagram without adverts, and just how much this will cost will depend on how you access these platforms. It will cost €9.99 (around £8.70) a month on the web or €12.99 (around £11.30) a month on iOS and Android.

Regardless of where users purchase, the subscription will apply to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Centre. Until 1 March 2024, the initial subscription covers all linked accounts in a user’s Accounts Centre. However, beginning on 1 March 2024, an additional fee of €6 (around £5.20) a month on the web and €8 (around £7) a month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Centre.

