Fortnite’s servers are down this afternoon, as the upgrade for the Chapter 6 Season 4 battle is installed.

On UK time, it should be up and running by 4pm, with the survival game’s battle pass ready to go.

What’s inside the new Fortnite battle pass?

Collaborations & Skins

Epic Games has unveiled a mix of original and crossover skins, headlined by Halo and Power Rangers themes:

Halo UNSC Spartan – Unlocks instantly upon purchase or via Fortnite Crew.

Yoo‑mi – Original, stylized cosmetic appearing in the mid-tiers.

Agent Patch / Panda – A dual-themed aesthetic found further up the tiers.

Battle Gamer Mae, Lt. Ripp Slade, Onyx Winter – More unique skins contributing to the Battle Pass’s creative range.

Green Ranger (Power Rangers) – Appears near the end of the linear pass, offering a nostalgic punch.

Dino Megazord – A mid-season bonus skin unlocked via challenges or secret tier progression.

Theme & storyline

The main theme for Season 4 sees a bug invasion arrive, as the island is infested with insect-like foes. Players join the OXR (Onimorph eXtermination Rangers) to fight back.

Battle Pass details

Name: Shock ‘N Awesome

Cost: 1,000 V‑Bucks (£8.99 / €8.99). Included with Fortnite Crew membership (€11.99/month).

Season Length: Roughly three months, ending around November 1, paving the way for the next mini-season or collaboration

Extras & Events

Free Halo Skin: Players can earn the Halo Spartan without the pass by reaching level 100—starting August 26.

Twitch Drops: Launch weekend includes rewards like the Metal Menace Wrap (30 mins watch) and Tome of Skulls Back Bling (1 hr watch).

Bonus Bling: Make any item shop purchase during Season 4 to get the Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling.