The prices of the new phones may have been revealed - and they’re considerably cheaper than the new iPhones

Google previously revealed some basic information around its new Pixel 7 phones at its 2022 I/O event earlier in the year.

In May, the tech giant provided a glimpse of its next premium smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which have been given a new-look camera design and will feature Google’s own custom-designed processor chips to power the devices.

Google didn’t reveal anything about its specs at the event, but it won’t be long until we get confirmation of those too, with an upcoming live-streamed event expected to shed even more light on the upcoming flagship smartphones.

Here is everything you need to know.

When will the Google Pixel 7 be finally revealed?

Google revealed on 6 September that the next hardware event for the Pixel 7 phones will take place on Thursday 6 October at 10am ET - that’s 3pm in the UK.

What do we know about the Pixel 7 so far?

Google unveiled an altogether new look for its smartphones with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and with the surprise drop of a few Pixel 7 pictures earlier this year, it’s clear it isn't trying to reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 7 lineup.

Both phones have a similar design, with the exception of a slightly modified camera module that now wraps directly into the phone's frame and highlights the individual sensors more prominently.

It’s been reported that the regular Pixel 7 will measure 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm, making it somewhat smaller in every dimension than the hefty Pixel 6.

On the Pro side of things, rough dimensions of 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm put it in the same ballpark as the 6 Pro, albeit slightly thinner.

In terms of internals, Google's usage of its proprietary Tensor processors was one of the key talking points with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Samsung created the original Tensor and is said to be ready to mass produce the second-generation Tensor 2 using a 4nm technology, which is expected to show up in the Pixel 7 range.

However, we may not see a significant improvement in performance - due to the way it is manufactured and the “architecture” of the chip, the Tensor 2 will most likely have only minimal CPU enhancements over the first-generation.

However, Google still has room to improve GPU performance, not to mention machine learning, which was the company's clear focus with the first Tensor.

So we can still expect a few enhancements, but they won't be to raw computational performance.

How much will it cost?

The Pixel 7 will start at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899, according to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii.

These prices are identical to what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cost when they were released last year, so it's encouraging to see that Google is likely sticking with established prices at a time other flagship devices are beginning to see price increases.

If Google keeps the new Pixel prices the same as in prior years, it would be in stark contrast to the recently announced iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, two products that are some of Google's main competitors.

Given that the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro start at $799 and $999, respectively, the fact that the base Pixel 7 model costs $200 less makes it an attractive option for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone without breaking the bank.

When will it go on sale?

Leaker Jon Prosser is predicting an official on-sale date for the new phones of Thursday 13 October, a week following their full reveal.

These are the expected dates. as Google has previously settled on an October release date for the main Pixel devices, with the cheaper variants arriving the following summer - as seen with last year's Pixel 6 series and this summer's Pixel 6a.

Google recently announced that pre-orders for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would go live on 6 October.