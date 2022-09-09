The passing of the Queen has plunged the UK into a period of national mourning

Tributes have been pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

The Queen died peacefully yesterday in Balmoral, surrounded by her family.

The 96-year-old monarch had recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, but in recent months her health had begun to deteriorate.

Mourners flocked to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects, where crowds joined together to sing God Save the Queen.

Tributes have been paid by brands and organisations across the world, with many news websites in the UK changing their background to black as a mark of respect.

Google, the world’s largest search engine, joined in with its own memorial.

So why has Google gone grey? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Google homepage was grey today as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (Pic: Google)

Why is Google grey today?

The world’s largest search engine has turned grey today in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK’s longest reigning monarch passed away yesterday at 6:30pm, surrounded by her family in Balmoral Castle.

A 12-day mourning period has been declared in the UK, with many events including the BBC Proms and Mercury Awards being postponed as a mark of respect.

People who logged onto Google today saw that the search engine’s homepage logo was grey, instead of its usual colourful design.

When you click on the Google logo, it will take you to a search page for the Queen, including all the latest news stories about her passing and answers to questions about her life.

Underneath the search bar Google has added a black ribbon as a symbol of remembrance.

As well as Google, many news websites have also changed their backgrounds to black, as a way to symbolise the UK is in mourning.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter.

In his tweet, Pichai said: “Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed.”

Has Google turned grey before?

Google has turned grey before, the world’s largest search engine has previously used a grey logo to honour people who have passed away and as a tribute to those who serve in the US military.

The search platform turns grey every year on Memorial Day, a holiday in America that takes place on the last Monday in May.

Memorial Day honours those who have given their lives during service in the US military.

Instead of adding a black ribbon under the search bar, they add an American flag.

Google has also turned grey before as a memorial to a former US president.

In 2018, Google changed its logo to grey to pay tribute to George H.W. Bush, who passed away on 30 November.

Bush Senior was the 41st president of America, having served in office from 20 January 1989 – 20 January 1993.

Before embarking on a life of politics, Bush served in the navy as the youngest fighter pilot in World War II.