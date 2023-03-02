For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Is Fitbit down? Why is app not working today, what’s been said about outage - Fitbit response

Twitter awash with Fitbit users complaing their app isn’t working for the second time in as many months

Matt Brooks
By Matt Brooks
57 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:01pm
Fitbit app is down for hundreds of users. (Pic: PA)
Fitbit app is down for hundreds of users. (Pic: PA)
Fitbit app is down for hundreds of users. (Pic: PA)

Hundreds of Fitbit users have reported problems with the app today (2 March).

More than 1,000 people have registered issues with Down Detector, the online outage tracker, from 9.30am onwards. Some users are experiencing problems opening the app and that it is failing to track data or display any data.

One user wrote on Twitter: “Can’t believe the @fitbit app is down, I refuse to walk anywhere until it’s up again.” It is the second Fitbit outage in as many months, with users in February reporting issues syncing the app with fitness trackers.

Most Popular

Fitbit Support Twitter account is responding to problems raised by users, often stating: “We recommend trying these tips: Force quit your Fitbit app > Restart your phone. DM us the model and iOS or Android version of your phone and your Fitbit account email address so we can check.”

Check back for updates.