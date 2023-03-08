Hinge dating app is down for thousands of users on International Women’s Day 2023

Hinge dating app is down for thousands of users on International Women’s Day 2023

Thousands of Hinge users are experiencing problems with the dating app today (8 March).

Issues have been reported on Down Detector, the online outage tracker, from 9am this morning with many users unable to log on to the app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon opening the Hinge app, users are presented with a screen stating: “We’ll be right back. Something went wrong, and we’re working on fetching solutions. Check back soon!”

The screen also displays a cartoon dog chasing after a ball.

One user posted on Twitter: “Genuinely don’t know what to do with my life, Hinge servers are down… how am I gonna find the #loveofmylife”

Another said: “Hinge crashing?? After I wished everyone on there a happy international women’s day?!!?”

Advertisement

Advertisement