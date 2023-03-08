For the curious.
Is Hinge down? Why dating app is not working today - and Twitter reaction

Matt Brooks
By Matt Brooks
38 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:24pm
Thousands of Hinge users are experiencing problems with the dating app today (8 March).

Issues have been reported on Down Detector, the online outage tracker, from 9am this morning with many users unable to log on to the app.

Upon opening the Hinge app, users are presented with a screen stating: “We’ll be right back. Something went wrong, and we’re working on fetching solutions. Check back soon!”

The screen also displays a cartoon dog chasing after a ball.

One user posted on Twitter: “Genuinely don’t know what to do with my life, Hinge servers are down… how am I gonna find the #loveofmylife”

Another said: “Hinge crashing?? After I wished everyone on there a happy international women’s day?!!?”

The app’s official Twitter account @hinge is yet to address the problems still persisting for some users at the time of writing (12.15pm). Check back for updates.

