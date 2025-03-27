Is Reddit down? as users report problems loading the app

Rahmah Ghazali
Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Mar 2025, 7:38pm
Reddit has experienced an outage, leaving users unable to access the social media platform.

More than 6,000 users have reported problems with the app, according to Downdetector.

This comes as X (formerly Twitter) faced a similar outage on Thursday evening. It has since been restored.

