Is Reddit down? as users report problems loading the app
Reddit has experienced an outage, leaving users unable to access the social media platform.
More than 6,000 users have reported problems with the app, according to Downdetector.
This comes as X (formerly Twitter) faced a similar outage on Thursday evening. It has since been restored.
