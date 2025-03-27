Is Twitter down?: Elon Musk's X faces outage as users left unable to load app

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Mar 2025, 7:17pm
placeholder image
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett
X (formerly) Twitter users have reported problems with the social media platform.

According to Downdetector, more than 6000 users have reported having issues loading the app as of 7.10pm on Thursday (March 27).

This was the second time the platform experienced an outage this month.

A user wrote: “since elon took over twitter is down like twice a week.”

