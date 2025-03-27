Is Twitter down?: Elon Musk's X faces outage as users left unable to load app
X (formerly) Twitter users have reported problems with the social media platform.
According to Downdetector, more than 6000 users have reported having issues loading the app as of 7.10pm on Thursday (March 27).
A user wrote: “since elon took over twitter is down like twice a week.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.