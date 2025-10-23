DownDetector has seen a huge spike in users reporting problems with Spotify this morning (Thursday 23 October).

From 9am this morning problems with Spotify spiked on DownDetector. It jumped from a baseline of four to over 100.

Most reported problems are to do with the app and the website. App problems are 63% of the problems reported on DownDetector and 30% of the problems are to do with the website.

Outages are being reported in major cities including Glasgow, London and Manchester. Spotify has not yet commented on the issues.

It is not yet known what the cause is. More to follow.