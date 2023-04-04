Internet users have reported issues with a raft of websites and services on Downdetector - including Virgin Media, Twitter and Amazon.

Users have reported issues with a range of different websites and internet services on Monday afternoon - including Virgin Media, Twitter and Amazon.

More than 30 major websites had spikes in complaints on Downdetector, which monitors outages and problems across the web. These included internet services, such as Virgin Media and BT, gaming servers, including PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Fotnite, as well as social media platforms, like Twitter and Facebook. Many people complained that they could not access multiple websites on Monday afternoon.

Virgin Media - which had almost 30,000 complaints this morning, with customers reporting internet outages - had even more complaints at around 4pm. Earlier in the day Virgin Media had said: “We’ve restored broadband services for customers but are closely monitoring the situation as our engineers continue to investigate.”

On Twitter, people started to have issues from 4pm with over 2,800 reports. It is understood that users are having trouble signing in and accessing Twitter. Is The Service Down is reporting that 51% of affected users have reported that the Twitter website is down, 31% are seeing error messages when trying to access Twitter, and 18% are unable to sign in to their Twitter account.

Thousands of gamers reported issues with EA, Playstation Network and Xbox, alongside other gaming servers. Downdetector received reports for multiple gaming servers including Fifa, Destiny, Call of Duty and more.

Internet users have complained about issues all day. Credit: Kim Mogg/Adobe Stock

Looking at the server statuses for a number of titles, including popular EA franchises, developers are showing that there are no issues detected. This means the issue is only subject to those in the UK currently. Downdetector said around 1,342 people have reported problems with Playstation Network. Meanwhile, 899 people are reporting issues with EA servers.

People have took to social media to share their frustrations with the site. One person tweeted: “Having issues connecting to EA servers.” Another added: “Three disconnects from ranked matches.. loss of sr ranking points and a suspension for disconnects that are not my fault. Great stuff that??”

One Twitter user wrote: "Are EA servers down for anyone else?” and another posted: “I think PlayStation network is down. EA servers been so messed up lately.” Gaming severs can experience outages for different reasons. Sometimes it’s down to a hack or it could be due to a security update.