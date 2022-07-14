Twitter has returned after a major outage.

Twitter was hit by a major outage leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the social media platform.

Downdetector showed that issues began to hit the app just before 1pm today (14 July).

Users who opened up Twitter on mobile were greeted with a message saying “Tweets aren’t loading right now”.

Meanwhile on the web browser version of the social media platform an “error” message displayed.

Here’s all we know:

How long was Twitter down?

Downdetector first started to recieve reports of issues at around 12.55pm.

The vast majority of problems reported to the website are from users trying to access Twitter app, with 57 per cent of reports.

The next highest is website, making up 38 per cent of the reports, and 6 per cent come from feed.

The UK downdetector app shows that problems are being reported by users in London and Birmingham as well as Manchester.

As of 1.45pm the platform had returned to functionality.

Is Twitter back online?

Twitter is returning for users after the earlier outage.

The app is refreshing again on mobile and is once again accessible via desktop.

The Guardian has described it as “one of the longest outages for years”.

In 2016 it experienced a multi-hour outage lasting for almost two and a half hours.

The currently outage lasted just shy of an hour, with issues first reported at around 12.55pm.

Have Twitter said anything?

The social media app has not issued a statement on other platforms including its Facebook page about the issue.

It has not addressed the outage on its Instagram page either.

Was Twitter just down in the UK?

Downdetector is showing issues in London and Birmingham and other parts of the country.

However it is not just limited to the UK.

One users reported that it was down in South Africa.

The outage was also reported in the US and Europe.

Was Twitter the only social media app down?