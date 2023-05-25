For the curious.
NationalWorldTV
Is the Vinted app down? Why is it not working - user login issues explained

Hundreds of people are having trouble logging in to use the popular online marketplace

Matt Brooks
By Matt Brooks
2 minutes ago
Users of the Vinted app are experiencing problems logging in on mobile and desktop devices, according to people on Twitter. (Pic: Getty)
Users of the Vinted app are experiencing problems logging in on mobile and desktop devices, according to people on Twitter. (Pic: Getty)

Users of the Vinted app are experiencing problems logging in on mobile and desktop devices, according to people on Twitter.

Log in issues appear to be the main source of frustration for those on the social media platform sharing their experiences today (25 May).

Problems have stemmed from this morning and continue to impact user’s efforts to log in to the online marketplace which allows you to buy and sell pre-loved items.

One user posted on Twitter: "nooo vinted is down just as i found an amazing top my luck HAHAHA"

Someone added: "how can vinted be down as i am just at the drop off store to ship off this package i can’t believe this bro"

Another said: "@vinted Just trying to send something and the app is t working. Is this just me or is it down?"

Vinted has become a go-to for many having a wardrobe clearout or others looking to add a chapter in the life of second hand items, including books and children’s toys.

This article will be updated with the latest information.

